Opener Shafali Verma’s record-breaking double century (205) and Smriti Mandhana’s century (149) laid the foundation for India’s commanding total on the opening day of the one-off women’s Test against South Africa at the M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday.

After 98 overs, India finished with 525/4 on Day 1. The day saw records tumble, as India surpassed the 89-year-old mark for the most runs scored on a single day.

It was a record previously held by England women who scored 431/2 against New Zealand in 1935 at Lancaster Park, Christchurch.

#Cricket #INDvSA



India dominates Day 1🔥



Led by a double century from Shafali Verma (205), a Smriti Mandhana century (149), the hosts push their total past 500.



IND: 525/4 (98)



📸: BCCIhttps://t.co/xj0kXaneo6 pic.twitter.com/Jc1sw7rSXp — The Field (@thefield_in) June 28, 2024

Verma reached her double-century in just 194 balls, breaking the previous record set by Australia's Annabel Sutherland, who achieved the milestone in 248 deliveries against South Africa earlier in the year. Her formidable 292-run partnership with Mandhana ensured that the day belonged to the openers.

Verma was eventually run out for 205 off 197 balls, surpassing her previous best Test score of 96. In only her fifth Test match, she blazed her way to 23 boundaries and eight sixes.

Verma also became only the second Indian woman, after former captain Mithali Raj, to notch a double century in Test cricket, marking a gap of nearly 22 years since Raj's 214 against England in Taunton in August 2002.

Mandhana also shone brightly and extended her purple patch against South Africa this season with a splendid knock of 149 off 161 balls, surpassing her previous Test best of 127.

#INDvSA



Yet another day, yet another Smriti Mandhana hundred 💯 🔥pic.twitter.com/MrcASHy5S3 — The Field (@thefield_in) June 28, 2024

Jemimah Rodrigues also contributed 55 runs before she was dismissed by Delmi Tucker.

As the day progressed, Richa Ghosh (43*) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (42*) joined forces and are currently in their forties at Stumps on Day 1. They will will aim to consolidate their partnership on day two, aiming to thwart any comeback from South Africa.