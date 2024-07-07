India’s Rohan Bopanna crashed out of Wimbledon 2024 in the second round of the men’s doubles event on Saturday.

Bopanna, with Australian partner Matthew Ebden, lost 3-6, 6(4)-7 to unseeded pair Hendrick Jebens and Constantin Frantzen of Germany.

The Indo-Australian duo were playing catch-up from the start after they conceded a break early in the opening set. This allowed the German pairing to take a lead and close out the first set 6-3 with ease.

The second set was interrupted by rain with the scoreline at 5-games all, neither pair being able to break the other’s serve.

When the match resumed, Jebens and Frantzen secured a 4-1 lead in the tiebreak and held on to the advantage to knock out the second seeds in the second round.