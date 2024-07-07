Athletics, Paris Diamond League Live: Avinash Sable sets men’s 3000m national record
Follow all the LIVE updates from the 2024 Paris Diamond League.
Live updates
Paris Diamond League, Men’s 3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable’s 8:09.91s run today makes him the joint fourth fastest Asian in history.
Paris Diamond League, Men’s 3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable has finally dipped below 8:10s. He is the first-ever Indian to register a sub-8 minute 10 seconds time in 3000m steeplechase. He goes past his own national record of 8:11.20s.
Paris Diamond League, Men’s 3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable has set a National Record. He finishes fifth, but has recorded a timing of 8:09.91s to go past his own national record.
Paris Diamond League, Men’s 3000m steeplechase: Sable has started to attack. With two laps left, he is up to the fourth spot.
Paris Diamond League, Men’s 3000m steeplechase: We are halfway through the race and the runners have been divided. Sable is in the chasing pack, maintaining his pace.
Paris Diamond League, Men’s 3000m steeplechase: All the competitiors for the event have lined up. We are just seconds away from the start.
Paris Diamond League: Avinash Sable will be the first of the two Indians in action. The men’s 3000m steeplechase event is slated to begin at 7:53 pm IST.
The 2024 Paris Olympics is less than a month away and preparations for the Games are in full swing. Fine tuning their preparations at the eighth Diamond League meeting of the season in the Olympic host city tonight are Avinash Sable and Kishore Kumar Jena.
Sable, competing in the 3000m Steeplechase, will mark his first Diamond League appearance of the season in Paris. He will be up against some formidable opponents including Abraham Kibiwot, Simon Koech.
Jena, meanwhile, returns to the Diamond League after having competed in the Doha meet earlier in the year. He will be the sole Indian participant in men’s javelin throw with Neeraj Chopra opting out of the event.
Jena will be up against some quality throwers like Jakub Vadljech, Arshad Nadeem, Anderson Peters, Julian Weber and others.
Screenshots courtesy Jio Cinema and Diamond League website