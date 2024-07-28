India at 2024 Paris Olympics, Day 2 live updates: Manu Bhaker, women’s archery team in medal hunt
Live updates from main events from Day 2 of the Paris Olympics 2024.
Live updates
Meanwhile, the Seine river has once again become too polluted to be used safely for swimming. As a result, organisers have cancelled the first training session for the triathlon event, claiming “The analysis carried out yesterday in the Seine showed water quality levels that... do not present sufficient guarantees to allow the event to take place.”
Organisers of the Paris Games had spent a lot of time and effort in trying to get the Seine clean enough for the Olympics.
The great Simone Biles will also be competing in gymnastics today!
Three-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Adam Peaty will be in action today.
Plenty of action today, but for the Indian contingent, it starts with shooting, as Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita Jindal will look dust off the disappointment of the mixed team event from yesterday, and compete in the women's 10m air rifle qualification event, starting at 12.45 pm.
Soon after that, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will begin her quest for a third medal in women's singles badminton.
Later today, there are medals on offer with Manu Bhaker competing in the women's 10m air pistol final, and the women's archery team competing in the quarter-finals.
Full India schedule for Day 2
In tennis, legend Rafael Nadal is considering pulling out of the men’s singles event to concentrate on playing men’s doubles with Carlos Alcaraz. In singles, Nadal, who is possibly competing in his final year on the professional tour, is set to face Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics. A win there would see him face long-time rival Novak Djokovic in the second round.
Medal tally: Australia has taken an early lead in the medal standings with three gold medals, two silver against second-placed China’s two golds and a bronze. Meanwhile the United States are third with a gold, two silver and and as many bronze medals.
Can India get on the medal sheet today?
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games!
Manu Bhaker saved the Indian shooting contingent’s blushes on Saturday after reaching the final of the women’s 10m air pistol event. Bhaker was the only Indian shooter to reach the final with no Indians reaching the medals round in the 10m air rifle mixed team and the men’s individual 10m air pistol events. The 22-year-old was also the first Indian female shooter to reach an Olympic final since Suma Shirur in the women’s 10m air rifle final at Athens 2004.
Bhaker, who suffered heartbreak in Tokyo 2020, will have the chance to win India’s first medal today.
Also hoping to win a medal today will be the women’s archery team of Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur. The fourth seeded trio will compete directly in the quarter-finals before potentially facing South Korea who have won gold in the event in every edition.
Shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy begin their singles campaign today as do paddlers Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula. World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen also begins her hunt for an Olympic medal today.
It’s going to be an action-packed day!
ALSO READ
In the build up to the mega event in Paris, Scroll looks at the eight different Olympic disciplines where Indians have returned with a medal.
Athletics: Neeraj Chopra India’s best bet, but don’t forget Avinash Sable in Paris
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag India’s favourites for podium; Chinese hurdle for PV Sindhu
Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina shoulder hopes but pressure on male boxers mounts
Hockey: Harmanpreet & Co have tough task in Paris, but podium finish not impossible
Shooting: Manu Bhaker and Co hope to bury Tokyo ghosts in Paris
Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji lead charge; Sumit Nagal ready to run on clay
Weightlifting: Resilient Mirabai Chanu expected to shine after injury-plagued year
Wrestling: Indian grapplers aim to kickstart new era in Paris
Screenshots in blog courtesy Jio Cinema and 2024 Paris Olympics website.