India won its first medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics after Manu Bhaker clinched bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event on July 28.

With Bhaker’s medal, India are currently joint 22nd in the medal tally along with Egypt, Spain, Hungary, Moldova, Mexico and South Africa.

Japan are top of the medal tally with four gold medals which they won in fencing, judo and skateboarding. Australia also have won four medals via swimming, road cycling and canoeing but are second by virtue of winning only two silver medals compared to Japan’s two silver and one bronze medals.

Third-placed USA have won the most number of medals with 12 including three gold, six silver and three bronze medals. Hosts France round up the top four with three gold medals which they won in mountain bike cycling, swimming and rugby sevens.

The Indian shooting and archery contingents will be hoping to add to India’s medal tally on July 29 with a potential five medals to be won across four events.

(This story will be updated daily)