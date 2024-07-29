India at 2024 Paris Olympics Day 3 live updates: Shooters, archers in contention for five medals
Live updates from the main events from Day 3 of the Paris Olympics 2024.
Manu Bhaker opened India’s medal account in Paris yesterday with a splendid performance in the women’s 10m air pistol to win bronze.
Shahid Judge wrote about the redemption arc that played out at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre which also saw Bhaker become the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal.
Bhaker will be aiming to add to her tally today when she will team up with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. India could win two medals in the event with the pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema also competing.
Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta will then compete for medals in the women’s and men’s 10m air rifle finals respectively. India could then end their day with another medal with the men’s archery team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai in action.
It could end up being the most successful day for India in Olympic history or will end up in heartbreak!
