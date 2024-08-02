India at 2024 Olympics, Day 7 Live: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in action; mixed archers through to QF
Live updates of the main events from Day 7 of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Full India schedule for Day 7.
Live updates
Archery, mixed team: Solid shooting from Dhiraj and Ankita who finish off with 38 in the third set to take the set points and win the match 5-1 against Indonesia. They move into the quarter-finals where they will face the winner of Spain vs China.
Archery, mixed team: Consistent from Dhiraj and Ankita who do enough to share the points from the second set 38-all and continue to lead 3-1 in the match.
Archery, mixed team: The left-right combo of Dhiraj and Ankita begins with a solid set and takes the opening set points after winning 37-36.
Correction: The rapid round in the women’s 25m pistol qualification event will begin at 3.30pm today.
Shooting, women's 25m pistol qualification, precision round: Esha Singh comes out clutch. A perfect 100/100 with her third and final series of the day. She climbs up to the third spot, trailing Hungary's Sara Fabian by just an inner 10.
Singh has done well to keep herself in contention here after an underwhelming start. She'll now return for the rapid round, starting at 3.30 pm.
With the second relay, where Manu Bhaker competes, about to start, Singh's standing might fluctuate a bit.
Archery, mixed team: While their individual campaigns didn't go to plan, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat have a chance at another team medal in the mixed team event.
They are up against Indonesia in the Round of 16.
Shooting, women's 25m pistol qualification precision: A tad bit better from Esha Singh in the second series as she shoots 96/100, but it is not good enough. She drops down two positions to 14th. Needs to get her act together quickly or she'll have a mountain to climb when she returns for the rapid qualification round tomorrow.
One more series left in the day for Singh.
Shooting, women's 25m pistol qualification precision: Esha Singh shoots 95 in the first series out of 100. This puts her 12th currently. Two more series of ten shots each left in the day for the Asian Games medallist.
South Africa's Olympic breaststroke star Tatjana Smith retires
South Africa's Tatjana Smith confirmed her retirement Thursday after winning Olympic silver in the 200m breaststroke, saying she may not even “look at the pool for the next 10 year.”
The 27-year-old came to Paris as the defending champion but was edged into silver by American Kate Douglass.
Smith won the 100m breaststroke title earlier this week and said it was time to hang up the goggles.
(with inputs from AFP)
Shooting, men's skeet qualification: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will be competing against 29 competitors for the top 6 spots in the qualification event. The qualifiers start at 1 pm.
Shooting, women's 25m pistol qualification precision: Interesting to note that India's Rhythm Sangwan holds the women's qualification world record in the event, but she is not competing today.
Sangwan had missed out on a place in the team, finishing behind Bhaker and Singh in the trials. She was earlier in action in the women's 10m pistol and mixed 10m pistol – both events where Bhaker ended on the podium.
Golf, men's individual Round 2: Action begins on Day 2 of the event at the Le Golf National. Shubhankar Sharma will start in tied-29th place with his overnight score of 70, while Gaganjeet Bhullar will look to improve on his score of 75 today across the 18 holes today.
Shooting, women's 25m pistol qualification precision: Esha Singh will shoot in the first relay, while Manu Bhaker will be in action in the second.
Singh has started and has a score of 47 out of a possible 50 after five shots in the first series. Not an ideal start and she is 17th out of the 20th shooters in the first relay.
Shooting: Two events in the day for India – both with no medals on offer. Two-time medallist Manu Bhaker will take to the Chateauroux Shooting Centre in women's 25m pistol precision qualification stage along with the teenaged Esha Singh.
Besides, Anantjeet Singh Naruka will be in action in men's skeet – possibly India's only chance, however little – to medal in a shotgun event.
Simon Biles buries demons to reclaim Olympic all-around crown
Simone Biles buried her demons to recapture the Olympic gymnastics all-around crown on Thursday, warning she was ready to have fun as she targets three more gold in Paris.
The American saw off Brazil's Rebeca Andrade to claim her sixth Olympic gold and second in the French capital.
Biles became the first gymnast to reclaim the individual title. She scored 59.131 points to finish 1.199 ahead of Andrade with defending Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee of the United States sealing bronze, having trailed in fourth going into the final rotation.
It was the first time that two women's Olympic all-around champions have gone head-to-head chasing a second crown.
Biles has won nine Olympic medals including six golds, and donned a silver necklace of a goat after her performance – a nod to her being considered the greatest gymnast of all time.
(With inputs from AFP)
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games!
August 1 was a mixed bag of results for the Indian contingent in Paris.
The exits of boxer Nikhat Zareen, shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and PV Sindhu along with the disappointing performances of Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 positions final brought a damper on Swapnil Kusale’s bronze medal feat.
But there’s plenty of action in store for the Indian contingent today with more medal hopefuls on the card.
First up, Manu Bhaker returns to action along with Esha Singh to aim for a third medal in the 25m pistol women’s event. Both Bhaker and Singh will be looking to finish in the top eight for a chance to compete in the final on Saturday.
Lakshya Sen will aim to boost India’s medal hopes in badminton when he takes on Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the men’s singles quarter-final.
Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat will try to go the distance in the archery mixed team event when they come up against Indonesia in the Round of 16.
Sailors Nehtra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan will continue their campaign in Marseille while golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar gear up for Day 2 of the men’s individual event.
Also in action will be Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in the men’s trap event and Tulika Mann in the women’s judo event.
The Indian men’s hockey team will also conclude their group stage fixtures when they play Australia to try and finish high in Pool B.
