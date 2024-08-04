India at Paris Olympics 2024, Day 9 Live: India take on Great Britain in hockey quarter-finals
Live updates of the main events from Day 9 of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Live updates
Hockey, men’s quarter-final, India vs Great Britain: It’s the start of the knockout stages and we get underway with eight-time champions India taking on three-time champions Great Britain in the quarter-finals.
The two teams have faced off 23 times with GB winning 13 encounters, India winning 8 and two matches ending in a draw. GB are on a four-match unbeaten run against India with three wins and a draw. However, the last time India beat GB, it was at this same stage at the Tokyo Olympics. In fact, India have beaten GB five times at the Olympic Games with GB only winning twice.
India come into this match on the back of a morale-boosting win over Australia in their final Pool B match while GB lost a close match to World Cup winners Germany. Both India and GB have been solid at the back and boast the joint-second meanest defence in Paris so far with only Germany and Argentina (six goals) conceding fewer goals than India and GB (seven goals).
Athletics, women's 3000m steeplechase Round 1: After a decent run in the women's 5000m, Parul Chaudhary shifts her focus to her pet event – the 3000m steeplechase.
Chaudhary will compete in the first heat slated to start at 1.35pm IST. She'll need to finish in top 5 of the 12-member field to advance to the final. The Indian will surely need a season best timing here to stand any chance.
Shooting, women's skeet qualification: Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon continue their women's skeet qualification on Day 2. The Top 6 shooters qualify for finals.
Badminton, women's singles semi-final: Reigning world champion and top seed An Se Young moves to the Olympic final on debut. She beats Indonesia's Georgia Mariska Tunjung 11-21, 21-13, 16-21 after being a game down.
An will next face either former champion Carolina Marin or He Bing Jiao in the gold medal match.
Shooting, men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, in third relay, will begin his shots soon in the first stage of qualification.
Shooting, men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Sidhu scores 97 out of 100 in the third series and finishes on the third spot with a total of 293-14x. Sidhu will be back for the second stage of the qualification at 4:30pm IST.
Shooting, men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Sidhu scores 98 out of 100 in the second series and climbs up to the fifth spot with a total of 196-9x.
Shooting, men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Vijayveer Sidhu, competing in the first relay, scores 98 out of 100 in the first series and currently holds sixth place.
Badminton, men's singles: Reigning champion Viktor Axelsen is all set for the semi-final. The Danish shuttler will go up against India's Lakshya Sen as he looks to replicate the great Lin Dan's feat of defending the men's singles Olympic crown.
Shooting, men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala will kickstart their Olympics campaign today. The qualification round will consist of two stages, each comprising three series of 10 shots. The top 6 shooters after both stages are completed will qualify.
Golf, men's individual Round 4: Last day of men's golf today. There's a tough catchup for the Indians as both Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar seem out of medal contention.
Sharma is joined 34 with a total of 211 while Bhullar is tied 48 with 215. Tommy Fleetwood from Great Britain, who is currently in third place, has a score of 200.
Golf resumes at 12.30 pm.
Clash of titans on Roland Garros
It will be a clash of titans when Serbia’s Novak Djokovic takes on Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster clash to decide who wins the men’s singles tennis gold in Paris.
While the 37-year-old insists that the young Spaniard is “favourite” for gold, the Serbian himself would be eyeing the top of the podium – if he wins, he would join the likes of Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams as the fifth player to complete the quartet of Grand Slam titles and an Olympics gold medal.
At 37, Djokovic would be the oldest Olympic tennis singles champion since the sport returned to the Games at Seoul in 1988.
At 21, Alcaraz would be the youngest of all time.
(Text from AFP)
Noah Lyles looks to end 20-year gold medal drought in 100m sprint
All eyes will be on Noah Lyles of the United States of America when he steps up to the starting block in the Stade de France on Sunday.
Lyles is bidding to become the first American sprinter since Justin Gatlin in Athens 2004 to win gold in the men’s 100m. It will be a matter of restoring pride to the country after Sha'Carri Richardson suffered a surprise defeat to Julien Alfred in the rainy women's 100m final on Saturday.
But Lyles, who came in second in his heat on Saturday, faces stiff competition. Those posing a threat to the American include reigning champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy, who looks imperious as ever in his return from injury. Alongside Jacobs, Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson and Great Britain’s Louie Hinchcliffe, the latter beating Lyles in his heat.
(Text inputs from AFP)
Here’s the medal standings at the start of Day 9. India is down in 53rd position with three bronze medals.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
It is a big day for the Indian contingent.
As it stands, India has won three medals so far at the Paris Olympics – all three from shooting, all three bronze. But Lovlina Borgohain has a chance to add to the tally when she takes on China’s Li Quan in the women’s 75kg boxing quarter-final. A win will assure Borgohain a second Olympic medal after she won bronze in Tokyo 2020.
Her bout will start at 3.02 pm. But a short while later, Lakshya Sen will have a chance at creating more history for India.
Already, he is the first from the country to reach the semi-final of the men’s singles badminton event, and the third Indian to ever reach this far at the Olympics in the sport – after Saina Nehwal (London 2012) and PV Sindhu (Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020).
Today he takes on the defending champion and world No 1 Viktor Axelsen. A win will take Sen into the gold medal match. A loss will see him move into the bronze-medal match. Either way, he’s just one win from a medal.
The day however starts with some golf and shooting action, while the men’s hockey team will take on Great Britain in the quarter-final at 1.30 pm.
Stay tuned!
