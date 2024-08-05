India at Paris Olympics 2024, Day 10 Live: Lakshya Sen in bronze medal match; women’s TT team in R16
Live updates of the main events from Day 10 of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Follow Scroll’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games coverage here.
Live updates
The medal table at the start of Day 10. India is currently 57th in the list with three bronze medals.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
There is history on offer for India today. Lakshya Sen, who became the first Indian to reach the men’s singles semi-finals at an edition of the Olympics a few days ago, could add to the medal tally today when he takes on Malaysia’s Zii Jia Lee in the bronze medal match.
A win here will ensure India takes home at least one badminton medal from a fourth consecutive Olympic Games – Saina Nehwal (bronze in London 2012), PV Sindhu (silver in Rio 2016 and bronze in Tokyo 2020).
Badminton action will start at 6 pm today.
Before that though, there is table tennis action in the women’s team event, the mixed skeet shooters will be out on the range. And through the day, there will be competitions in athletics and sailing as well.
Stay tuned for another action-packed day.
ALSO READ
In the build up to the mega event in Paris, Scroll looks at the eight different Olympic disciplines where Indians have returned with a medal.
Athletics: Neeraj Chopra India’s best bet, but don’t forget Avinash Sable in Paris
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag India’s favourites for podium; Chinese hurdle for PV Sindhu
Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina shoulder hopes but pressure on male boxers mounts
Hockey: Harmanpreet & Co have tough task in Paris, but podium finish not impossible
Shooting: Manu Bhaker and Co hope to bury Tokyo ghosts in Paris
Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji lead charge; Sumit Nagal ready to run on clay
Weightlifting: Resilient Mirabai Chanu expected to shine after injury-plagued year
Wrestling: Indian grapplers aim to kickstart new era in Paris
Screenshots in blog courtesy Jio Cinema and 2024 Paris Olympics website.