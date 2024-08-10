Golf, women's event, round 4: It is the final day of the event today, and Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are quite low in the leaderboard, tied 40 and tied 42 respectively. They were still within range of the top players after the first two days, but both struggled on Day 3 and have fallen down the ladder. Cannot say impossible, because stranger things have happened in sport. But it is highly improbable that they will walk away with a medal today.

Japan's Ami wins first Breaking gold

The urban sport of breaking spun its way onto the Olympic stage on Friday for the first and possibly last time, with Japan's B-Girl Ami winning the inaugural women's gold.

Breaking, better known as breakdancing, made its debut amid the grand elegance of Paris' Place de la Concorde, with 17 dancers known as B-Girls going head-to-head in a series of battles.

Ami, whose name is Ami Yuasa, beat Lithuania's Dominika "Nicka" Banevic in the final, with China's Liu "671" Qingyi taking bronze.

The sport's appearance at the Olympics could be a fleeting one however, having already been dropped from the Los Angeles 2028 programme and no guarantees it will return in the future.

Organisers ensured breaking made the most of its time in the spotlight in Paris, pumping up the volume for an excited crowd that included rapper Snoop Dogg.

The first contest of the day was between India Sardjoe of the Netherlands, known by her B-Girl name India, and Refugee Olympic Team competitor Talash.

Talash, whose real name is Manizha Talash, left Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to live in Spain two years ago and danced wearing a blue cape with "Free Afghan Women" printed on it. (AFP)

(L-R) Dominika "Nicka" Banevic, Ami Yuasa and Liu "671" Qingyi won silver, gold and bronze respectively | Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

