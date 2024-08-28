Indian shuttlers Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap, on Wednesday, bowed out of the 2024 Korea Open Super 500 in the opening round of the women’s singles event.

Bansod won the opening game 21-18, but world No 18 Kjaersfeldt fought back to with the next two 21-15, 21-17 and knock out the Indian shuttler.

Meanwhile, world No 39 Kashyap lost out to Denmark’s Line Christophersen by an identical 21-15, 21-15 scoreline.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Ayush Gupta and Sruti Swain too bowed out with a 7-21, 12-21 loss to local stars Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won.

These results come a day after the women’s doubles pair of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda suffered an 18-21, 5-21 loss against a lower ranked Chinese Taipei pair of Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tsu.

Later in the day, Ashmita Chaliha will kickstart her women’s singles campaign, going up against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.