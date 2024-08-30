India at Paralympics 2024 Day 2 live updates: Manasi Joshi knocked out in women’s singles
Live updates of the main events from Day 2 of the Paris Paralympics 2024.
Live updates
Para badminton, women’s singles SL3: Manasi Joshi is defeated by Oksana Kozyna of Ukraine who comes from a game down to saves three match points and defeat the Indian 10-21, 21-15, 23-21.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Day 1 of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games
It was a solid opening day of Paralympic action for India with wins in badminton and good outings for the likes of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar in compound archery.
The action continues in Paris on Day 2 as India has a chance to open their medal tally with a host of meals with the likes of Karamjyoti Dalal, Sakshi Kasana and Preethi Pal all featuring in the finals of their respective events in track and field.
Alongside them, the Indian para shooters also begin their campaign while Palak Kohli, Suhas Lalinakere Yathira and Nitesh Kumar all continue their individual campaign in para badminton.
Additionally, Indians will also be seen competing in cycling track and rowing.
Stay tuned for all the action coming your way on Day 2!
Screenshots in blog courtesy Jio Cinema and 2024 Paris Olympics website.