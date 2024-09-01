Rubina Francis added to India’s medal tally on Saturday when she won bronze in the P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Francis had qualified in seventh place during the qualification round with a score of 556-13x after trailing behind the top eight for most of the round, before shooting well in the end to secure her spot in the final.

The 25-year-old shooter began well in the final to move into second place, just 0.1 points behind the leader, but faltered in the middle to move into fourth place. However, shoddy shooting from her opponents saw her enter the medal spots and despite her being unable to shoot well to reach the last round, Francis secured the bronze medal with a total score of 211.1 points.

Three years after finishing seventh in Tokyo, Rubina Francis is a Paralympic bronze medallist in Paris!

At the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago, Francis had also finished in seventh place during the qualification round before finishing seventh in the final.

Later, both Sheetal Devi and Sarita ended their respective campaigns in the women’s individual compound open event. Devi lost 137-138 in her Round of 16 match to Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Mariana Zuniga of Chile. It was a close encounter which saw both archers keep the score tied for three ends, until Zuniga pulled ahead in the final end.

Sarita began the day well with a 141-135 win over Italy’s Eleonora Sarti in her respective Round of 16 match. However, the Indian was unable to begin on a similar dominant note in her quarter-final against top seed and world champion Oznur Cure of Turkey. Although Sarita found brilliant form in the third end and shot a perfect 30 in the fourth end, Cure was too good for her and ultimately beat her 145-140.

Earlier in the day, Swaroop Unhalkar finished 14th in the qualification round with a score of 613.4 points. The 38-year-old shooter, competing in his second Paralympics, failed to get going after a steady opening series and could never climb up into the top eight.

Defending champion Krishna Nagar was knocked out of the badminton men’s singles SH6 event after retiring midway through his final group match. Having lost his first match, Nagar needed to win his second match in straight games to qualify for the quarter-final.

However, he lost a close first game 22-20 and retired at the interval in the second game when he was trailing 3-11.

There was further heartbreak in badminton as Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and Sivarajan Solaimalai lost in mixed doubles SH6 semi-finals.

The Indian pair had won the first game 21-17 against the American pair of Jayci Simon and Miles Krajewski. However, the Americans bounced back to win the second game 21-14 before winning the third game 21-13 to secure their place in the final.

Nithya Sre and Sivarajan will play in the bronze medal match on Monday.