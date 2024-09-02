India at Paralympics 2024, Day 5 Live: Sumit Antil begins title defence; three medals assured today
Live updates from main events from Day 5 of the Paris Paralympics 2024.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Day 5 of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games!
It is a big day for India at the Paris Paralympics with at least three medals assured, if not more, across athletics, badminton and shooting.
Reigning Olympic champion Sumit Antil is favourite to defend his javelin title with the likes of Sandip Sanjay Sargar and Saneep hoping to make it an all-Indian podium.
Discus throwers Yogesh Kathuniya and Kanchan Lakhani will also be hoping to add to India’s tally today.
India are assured of three medals in badminton with Nitesh Kumar, Suhas Yathiraj and Thulasimathi Murugesan competing in the finals of their respective events. There is also an Indian presence in four bronze medal matches.
After their disappointment in their respective individual events, Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar are hoping to clinch gold in the compound archery mixed team event.
Stay tuned!
Screenshots in blog courtesy Paralympic YouTube channel and 2024 Paris Paralympics website.