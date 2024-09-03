India at Paralympics, Day 6 Live: Medals on offer in shooting, athletics and archery for Indians
Live update of all the main events from Day 6 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
Shooting, R8 women's 50m rifle 3-positions SH 1 qualification: Days after winning a gold and bronze in the R2 10m air rifle SH 1 event, Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal, respectively, are back. This time they're competing in the longer and more gruelling format.
Lekhara had won bronze in this event in Tokyo.
Qualification starts at 1 pm.
China continues to dominate the medal tally. India has now jumped up to 15th after the eight medals won on Monday.
Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal, who won gold and bronze respectively in the R2 10m air rifle SH1 event a few days ago, are back in action. This time the duo will be competing in the R8 50m 3-positions rifle SH1 event.
Bhagyashri Jadhav will then compete in the final of the women’s shot put F34, before Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar – silver and bronze medallists respectively from Tokyo 2020 – compete in the men’s T63 high jump event.
Plenty of medals are up for grabs once again.
Screenshots in blog courtesy Paralympic YouTube channel, 2024 Paris Paralympics website and Jio Cinema.