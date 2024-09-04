As the 2024 Paris Paralympics enters its closing stages, the number of medal opportunities for India also start to decline. The country will have representation in just three events on Thursday.

Bronze medallist Mona Agarwal and Sidhartha Babu will compete in R6 Mixed 50m Prone SH1 event, while the mixed recurve archery team of Harvinder Singh and Pooja will also be in action for medals.

The only other event for India is the men’s 65kg powerlifting event with Ashok in action.