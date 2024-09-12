The Bangladesh Cricket Board, on Thursday, named a 16-member squad for their upcoming two-Test series against India with Najmul Hossain Shanto set to lead the visiting team.

This announcement follows Bangladesh’s historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan, marking their first-ever Test series victory in the country.

India’s home season will begin with the first Test in Chennai on September 19 followed by the second match in Kanpur on September 27.

India, currently leading the World Test Championship 2023-25 standings, will face a Bangladesh side that has climbed to fourth in the WTC rankings after their series victory in Pakistan.

The Indian squad for the first Test features senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have made just one change from their Pakistan series squad, with Jaker Ali replacing the injured pacer Shoriful Islam.

The two sides last met in a Test series in India during the 2019-20 season where India secured a 2-0 win.

Following the Test series, India and Bangladesh will also compete in three T20 internationals, scheduled to be held in Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad.