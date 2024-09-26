India’s Kidambi Srikanth and the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, on Thursday, advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2024 Macau Open Super 300.

Up against fellow Indian Ayush Shetty, the sixth-seeded Srikanth prevailed 21-13, 21-18 in 37 minutes.

The former world No 1 dominated the proceedings in the opening game, but was put under the pressure in the second game. Srikanth trailed 11-17 as Shetty upped the ante in the second game, but fought back to win ten of the next 11 points to book his spot in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women’s doubles duo of Treesa and Gayatri also made it to the quarter-finals. The Indians beat Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chih-Chun and Teng Chun Hsun 22-20, 21-11 in 38 minutes.

Treesa and Gayatri trailed 18-20 in the opening game but held their nerves to save two game points and win four points in a row to win it 22-20. The change of sides further helped their cause as they raced to wrap up the match in straight games.

Elsewhere, the Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy lost out to Malaysia’s Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien 17-21, 14-21 in 34 minutes.

Women’s singles shuttler Tasnim Mir, meanwhile, went down to Japan’s fourth seeded Tomoka Miyazaki 17-21, 21-13, 10-21 in 52 minutes to bow out of the competition.