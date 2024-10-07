Hockey India, on Sunday, announced the 18-member Indian junior men’s hockey team set to participate in the 12th edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. Newly appointed Head Coach, PR Sreejesh will take charge of the team in Malaysia with Amir Ali serving as captain and rohit named as his deputy.

India will begin their campaign against Japan on October 19, followed by a clash with Great Britain on October 20. After a day’s rest, India will face hosts Malaysia on October 22, followed by a match with Australia on October 23.

In the last group stage match, on October 25, India will take on New Zealand and hope to finish among the top two teams in the pool in order to advance to the final on October 26.

Defender Ali and forward Gurjot Singh are the two players who recently played for the senior team that won the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Moqi, China. Ali filled in seamlessly for the injured defender Sanjay in the tournament while Singh led the forward line in all the matches and showed immense potential.

Ali expressed the importance of the upcoming event, saying, “The Sultan of Johor Cup is an important tournament in our calendar as always. The tournament will serve as a litmus test for the team ahead of the men’s junior Asia Cup 2024 [which takes place in Muscat, Oman, next month].”

Sreejesh, who won back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics as goalkeeper of the men’s hockey team recently retired after winning the medal at the 2024 Paris Games.