Indian artistic gymnast Dipa Karmakar announced her retirement from the sport on Monday. She revealed the same via a social media post.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from gymnastics,” the 31-year-old Karmakar wrote. “This is not an easy decision, but it feels like the right time.

“Gymastics is a big part of my life and I am grateful for every moment – the highs, the lows, and everything in between,” she added.

Karmakar shot to fame eight years ago during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She not only was the first Indian gymnast to qualify for the Olympic Games but also finished fourth, narrowly missing out on a medal.

Hailing from Tripura, Karmakar was one of the very few gymnasts to successfully land the Produnova vault or the vault of death.

Karmakar was suspended for 21 months after failing a dope test October 2021. She returned to action last year.

She last competed at the 2024 Asian Championships in Tashkent, winning a gold medal in vault.

“My last victory at the Asian Championships was a turning point,” said Karmakar. “Because until then I felt I could push my body, but there are times when the body tells you it is time to rest.

“Even though I am retiring, my connection with gymastics will remain. I want to give back to the sport – be it as a mentor, coach, or by supporting young girls,” she added.