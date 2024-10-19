Sarfaraz Khan's magnificent 150 and Rishabh Pant's quickfire 99 propelled India to 462 in their second innings, giving New Zealand a target of 107 on day four of the first Test on Saturday.

However, bad light and later rain forced early stumps on fourth evening after New Zealand's openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway stepped out to bat with only four balls bowled in their second innings and neither opening having scored.

Sarfaraz’s first Test century and Pant's knock had bolstered India's hopes, but once they fell, the hosts quickly lost their final four wickets – Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj – in quick succession collapsing from 438 for six to 462 all out in 99.3 overs.

The duo's 177-run stand momentarily handed India the lead but fast wickets from Pant and Sarfaraz helped New Zealand to restore momentum. A half-fit Pant agonizingly fell for 99, missing his seventh Test century by just one run.

India presently leads by 107 runs, a tremendous turnaround from getting knocked out for 46 in the first innings.

Despite this comeback, New Zealand remains in command of the game with KL Rahul being dismissed shortly before tea.

Earlier, India went into tea at 438 for six, with an 82-run lead after recovering from a 12-run deficit. Rain prompted a nearly two-hour delay, with a 40-minute lunch break. India had been bowled for 46 in their first innings, while New Zealand responded with 402.

Once the second new ball was deployed, India crumbled, losing seven wickets for 54 runs. Tall pacers Matt Henry and William O'Rourke extracted extra bounce and movement from the Chinnaswamy pitch.

At one point, India led by 52 runs with seven wickets in hand, but Latham's decision to take the new ball as soon as possible swung the momentum in New Zealand's favour.

The last time New Zealand won a Test match in India was back in 1989, when Sir Richard Hadlee took 10 wickets at the Wankhede to secure a commanding 136-run victory.