Olympics 2016

Once the ‘Marvellous City’, Rio 2016 hasn’t even started and it’s already a marvellous mess

Rio de Janeiro is an outright Olympic disaster zone, a hellish nightmare that even Dante wouldn’t have conjured up.

by 
Sergio Moraes/Reuters

So here we are: the first Olympic Games in South America, notably in the country of the future, as Stefan Zweig put it; the first Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the “Marvellous City”, now a marvellous mess – a Disney World of gleaming, shining stadiums in the middle of uncontrollable, sprawling urbanism, punctuated by transport chaos, corruption, abject poverty and an upper class gorging on more riches.

Little transformative remains from the moment when Pele and Luiz Inacio Da Silva wept openly at an otherwise frigid ceremony in the Danish capital Copenhagen in 2009, when Jacques Rogge, the nondescript then International Olympic Committee president, pulled Rio de Janeiro out of the envelope – much to the disappointment of Chicago and Barack Obama – and exclaimed, in a feeble attempt to sound cosmopolitan, “Rio de Ganeiro”.

Rio’s preparations have been diabolical. Yet underwhelming preparations have always been a feature of modern Olympic Games, even in Athens in 1896 when The New York Times correspondent wrote, “There were plenty of old tin cans and rubbish scattered where once the silver Ulysses sparkled to the sea: the grove of Academe reminded me of picturesque bits in shanty town.”

A hellish nightmare

In recent history, Athens in 2004 was very late in delivering venues that ultimately turned into hapless white elephants. Beijing in 2008 was castigated for its forceful evictions and poor human rights record. London 2012’s sporting and Stratford legacy was non-existent. Across the board, Rio de Janeiro is, however, an outright Olympic disaster zone, a hellish nightmare that even Dante wouldn’t have conjured up.

Tick the box of Olympic pathologies in Rio: Forced evictions? Yes. Useless real estate developments? Yes. Environmental disaster? Yes. White elephants? Yes (probably). Eduardo Paes enjoying himself? Yes. Strictly speaking, from a technical point of view, that last one is not an Olympic pathology, but Rio’s flamboyant mayor, who so disarmingly delivers TED-talks, is at the heart of the Olympic fallacy, turning a blind eye to his city’s real needs.


The sum of Rio’s problems are conjoined by a nationwide economic downturn with the contentious impeachment of President Dilma Rouseff by a corrupt parliament, the Petrobras scandal and the threat of the Zika virus. The Russian doping scandal and, in particular, the IOC’s meek, if not non-existent, response to it, have aggravated Rio’s predicament with a city, a country and the landlord (the IOC) in an institutional crisis of hitherto unseen proportions.

But, yet again, the real tragedy is the absence of a legacy, the self-proclaimed justification that comes with the modern Olympic Games, often extensively elaborated on in lofty and flowery lexicon in bid books. Beijing proclaimed to become a green city in 2008, akin to an alcoholic swearing off booze; London wanted Britishers to play sport again in 2012, today, in fact, less do so. At least, Rio is being honest – the bid book projected social transformation across the city, but today, there is little pretending. Few promises have been fulfilled.

Little social transformation

Rio’s inhabitants, in particular in Zona Norte – where the vast majority of the city’s population lives and commutes an inordinate number of hours on ramshackle buses to get to work – could have greatly benefited from the Olympic Games. Both the transport and sewage systems could have received a major update and boost. Instead, Guanabara Bay remains an open sewer and the bus is still in vogue for much of Rio’s giant underclass.

The Bus Rapid Transit system and the extension of Rio’s vertical metro system from Leblon to Barra Da Tijuca, where the Olympic Park is the gravitational point of the Olympic Games, benefits wealthy Cariocas, ferrying the rich from gated condominium to the mall and back.

In the end, the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro are a further manifestation of “accelerated development”. That’s a mantra for uncritically placing public money in the service of private profit creating neo-liberal dream-worlds wherein democratic processes are suspended, public space militarise, and urban space restructured in the image of global capital, according to Davis and Monk.

In 2014, the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, a 17-day extravaganza, came with an astronomical price tag of $55 billion. The figure of $51 billion to transform the region is the de facto accepted total cost by virtue of its frequent repetition in the media, but it does not correspond with reality according to Martin Muller, a professor at the University of Zurich: Sochi overran its projected budget of $12.5 billion 4.5 times by spending $38 billion on non-sports-related capital costs.

Rio is a mini-Sochi. It is, presumably under the auspices of mayor Paes, another neo-liberal heist, but that model of hosting Olympic Games is not tenable. It plunges the IOC, a select group of aristocrats, into a near-existential crisis – more so than a lack of bidders for future Olympic Games – for they always proclaim to be a social movement? Which social movement – one based on greed and graft?

Therein lies Rio’s true legacy, argues David Goldblatt, that profound reform – not the window-dressing of Agenda 2020 – is needed in the Olympic cosmos. With Rio, the (hyperbolical) global capital of dysfunctionality, except for the great and the good, the Olympic myth has been pierced again. Future Olympic hosts must simply deliver equitable Games.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.