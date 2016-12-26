The big story: New Zealand flay Bangladesh attack in 1st ODI

New Zealand opener Tom Latham’s cracking 121-ball 137 helped his side set the pace against Bangladesh in the first One-Day International in Christchurch on Monday. Some robust hitting by Colin Munro at the death took the Kiwis to a formidable 341/7 at the end of 50 overs.

The South African-born left-hander took only 61 balls to smash 87 as the Bangladesh bowlers had a tough start. Middle-order batsman Neil Broom made a comeback for the Black Caps after nearly seven years.

