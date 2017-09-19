Clarification: This article was originally published on the 10-year anniversary of Yuvraj Singh hitting six sixes in the World T20. On 10th June 2019, he announced his retirement.

Ten years is a long time, but for Indian cricket fans, the night of September 19 2007 when Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over still probably feels like it just happened yesterday.

India had won the toss and elected to bat. Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag had smashed fifties to give India a strong start. Yuvraj had walked in the 17th over with the scoreboard reading 155/3 with MS Dhoni on crease. And although he came in with three overs to play, he set the match and record books on fire, scoring 58 runs in only 16 balls. With three fours, seven sixes and a strike rate of 362.50. But the best part of the innings? The six sixes that came in the 18th over.

The onslaught had started in the 17th over itself – Andrew Flintoff was hit for two fours. After the over, the England all-rounder decided to indulge in some on-field banter with the batsman. But the brunt of that little sledging session was borne by young 21-year-old Stuart Broad. In the next over, Yuvraj smashed him all over the park to reach his 50 in just 12 balls. While he fell in the next over to Flintoff, he did hit a another six off him and took India to 218/4. India went on to win the match by 18 runs, and the tournament as well.

“It’s been 10 years since the six sixes; it’s been a long time. I still feel just as young. It’s been a long journey but the memory of that day is quite fresh in my heart. It was really a great day,” Yuvraj told The Times of India, recalling that day in Durban.

But despite the decade and upheavals in his cricket career in between, the left-hander seemed to recall the details of all six sixes. When asked if he could describe the shots in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he did so accurately.

There are some moments which are so momentous that they get etched in your memory forever. Let’s see now: Ball 1: Out of the park, over cow corner.

Ball 2: Flicked off my legs over the fence at deep square-leg.

Ball 3: Deep long-off boundary.

Ball 4: This one was across the fence at backward point.

Ball 5: Another delivery sails over mid-wicket.

Ball 6: Over the long-on boundary.

Hard to forget for anyone, right? Relive that epic over here: