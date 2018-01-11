India v South Africa, 2nd Test, day two live: Sloppy catching lets South Africa off the hook
Summary
Onus on Faf du Plessis: Can the SA captain take his team to a healthy total?
11 minutes of madness: Read how South Africa lost momentum on day one
To join in the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in.We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
DRINKS: After 104 overs, SA 292/7: “Time for drinks and time for contemplation,” says Harsha Bhogle. Atrocious over for India as R Ashwin would be right to lose his head at his captain and his fielders – two dropped catches off two consecutive balls as Rabada survives. First, Kohli is the culprit yet again as Rabada edges it, it goes low to Kohli’s right but catchable any day, anywhere, and he lazily goes with one hand and puts it down. Next one is even more ridiculous, as Shami and Pandya run into each other and make a mess of a sitter.
Personal opinion alert: Match after match after match, you prove you are not good enough to be a slip fielder and yet to continue to place yourself there. Ridiculous from Kohli.
After 103 overs, South Africa 288/7: Ashwin and Shami bowling in tandem now and really, that should have been the combination (or at least half of it) to start the day. Shami looks a different bowler this morning with his pace and subtle movement beating the bats of Rabada and even Faf. The South Africa captain finally gets a boundary after trying and trying, a cover drive off Shami.
India would do well to not let the tail wag again...
After 99 overs, South Africa 282/7: And the bowling change brings a wicket. Shami gets Maharaj to play at a ball on the fourth stump and gets the outside edge that gives him his 100th Test wicket – the 3rd fastest Indian to get there. There was just a hint of away movement.
After 98 overs, South Africa 281/6: 30 minutes and 8 overs down and still no signs of R Ashwin. Maharaj plays the shot of the morning off Ishant – slightly short and wide, he square drives for four despite there being a fielder at deep point. Another steady over from Bumrah at the other end.
And the first change of the morning – Shami comes on.
After 96 overs, South Africa 276/6: Bumrah has hit Faf below his abdominal region a fair few times this morning with his skiddy action and the ball angling back in. Faf does play a beautiful cover drive, and hoped the shackles would be broken, but Shami dives and saves well. Maharaj looks (like he did in the first Test) quite comfortable at the other end, just the occasional play and miss. The slip cordon is chirpy this morning.
After 94 overs, South Africa 274/6: And India lose their second review for the innings. Not quite as ridiculous as the caught behind that Kohli imagined had taken the outside edge, but this is pretty bad. Bumrah struck Faf on the pads. Umpire turns down the appeal, but Kohli asks for a review, which shows the ball would have gone over the stumps. Good lines so far from Ishant and Bumrah today so far.
Meanwhile in the Under 19 World Cup...
Day two underway
After 92 overs, South Africa 271/6: Ishant Sharma starts with a 3-over-old ball and there is some good inswing on show. The first ball saw a hopeful appeal with Faf shouldering arms and the ball tailing back in and hitting the pads. Too high though. The captain takes a single off the last ball to retain strike.
Bumrah from the other end. And it’s a probing over to Maharaj after Faf takes a single off the first ball – that one actually kept one after pitching in line with the stump and caught Faf by surprise.
Focus on the pitch again
01:25 pm: Pollock and Smith are expecting attritional cricket on day two on a pitch that has confused almost everyone. They do think the South Africa pacers can get more out of this wicket going by Ishant’s performance on day one.
Looking back on day one
It was South Africa’s day. India had very little to cheer. And then eleven minutes of madness.
And we have still not come to terms with the Bhuvneshwar Kumar exclusion. Have you?
All set for day two
01:05 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the second day of the second Test. For most of day one, the discussion was around India’s team selection (have you made sense of it yet?) and the pitch. And then suddenly, South Africa do the thing that South Africa often do and gave the momentum back to India in the final session. What’s on store for day 2?