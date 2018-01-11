Australian Open Day 1 highlights: Rafa’s return, Venus’s exit and Rosewall’s letter to Roger

A flurry of upsets were seen on the first day of the Australian Open. And, most of the favourites who exited were Americans.

It was one of the worst beginnings for USA in a Grand Slam. Over five Americans – including fifth seed Venus Williams and US Open champion Sloane Stephens – were knocked out in the opening day of Australian Open.

World No 1 Rafael Nadal, however, enjoyed a happy return to court as he brushed aside Dominican Republic’s Victor Estrella Burgos in just 94 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Here’s all the key matches and events at Melbourne Park.

The Big News

Venus, Sloane knocked out

US Open champion Sloane Stephens was the first big-name casualty of the Australian Open on Monday, crashing out 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 to Zhang Shuai in an error-strewn performance.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams was knocked out in straights sets by Swiss 20-year-old Belinda Bencic.

The fifth seed and last year’s finalist was shocked 6-3, 7-5 in the first round by the world No 78 in just under two hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Rafa cruises into second round

Spain’s world No 1 Rafael Nadal wasted little time in racing into the second round at the Australian Open on Monday. Nadal, a beaten finalist in Melbourne last year, downed Victor Estrella Burgos of the Dominican Republic 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. He next plays Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer.

Long may we see @RafaelNadal on Rod Laver Arena!



The World No.1 speaks after progressing through to the second round. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/F9YaRO1XZV — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2018

Kevin Anderson upset in a five-set thriller

Britain’s Kyle Edmund knocked out US Open finalist Kevin Anderson in a five-set thriller. The 49th-ranked Edmund, who lost to 11th seeded Anderson in five sets in the third round at last year’s French Open, toughed out a 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win in almost four hours. It is only the second time he has reached the second round in Melbourne.

Shot of the day

From the sidelines

CoCo gets code violation because of bananas

Coco Vandeweghe, in her 6-7, 2-6 loss to Timea Babos, received a code violation from the chair umpire for delaying the start of the second set by “waiting for the bananas.”

Vandeweghe had lost a tough tie-breaker to Babos and didn’t take the court for the second set.

“I’m waiting for the bananas,” she told chair umpire Fergus Murphy when asked what she was doing. “Why should I feel uncomfortable because the court is ill-prepared?”

The world No 9 later received another code violation and a point penalty for smashing her racquet and using foul language at her opponent.

CoCo Vandeweghe had gotten her first code violation earlier for time violation/civil disobedience: refusing to take court without eating a banana first. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/6Opg7xon2N — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 15, 2018

Nadal in sleeveless again

Thousands gathered in the Rod Laver Arena let out a big roar as Rafael Nadal removed his jacket, for, they got to see him flaunt his big, muscular biceps again. It’s been over a decade since he wore sleeveless in a tennis Major. In his first official match of 2018, he breezed past qualifier Victor Estrella Burgos to power into the second round. The Dominican, ranked 81 in the world, joked and laughed with Nadal at the net after the match point.

What a lovely embrace at the net between the two competitors 💙💙💙@RafaelNadal through to the second round! 6-1 6-1 6-1#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ehPjzCes83 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2018

Rosewall writes to Roger

At every Australian Open, tennis great Ken Rosewall writes a heartfelt letter and leaves it for Roger Federer in the players’ locker room.

It’s just a short note on a single slip of paper in neat hand writing, which Rosewall gives to the doorman. “I just write a simple half-page,” Rosewall told The Australian on Monday.

“Good luck. Hope the family’s well. That’s the extent of it. My accreditation pass doesn’t allow me to get into the dressing room. I don’t want to invade his privacy or bother him at all, so I just figure I’ll write him a note.”

Federer cherishes the Australian great’s letters.

“I think he’s a wonderful man. We don’t speak about him enough,” Federer told the newspaper.

Quotable quotes

“I don’t play that way flipping a coin – this one might go in, it might not. I back myself and go for my shots.”

–Kyle Edmund on being aggressive in a tense five-set thriller that he won against Kevin Anderson.

“I never look at the draw, to be honest. I saw a couple of results. But, yeah, I don’t really follow too much, to be honest.”

– Caroline Wozniacki on being informed by reporters she will next play Croatia’s Jana Fett in the second round.

“I was very nervous to come out here first match of the Australian Open and I obviously want to play well for you guys.”

–Nick Kyrgios tells the crowd after winning the first match of his home Slam.

“To have courage to be doing what I should be doing out there, not beat myself too much, try to be kind to myself. [They’re] actually, the things I’ve been working on throughout my game, not the forehands and backhand side of things.”

– Sam Stosur had taken to the court with “courage” and “kind” written on her left wristband. She, however, lost to Monica Puig in the first round.