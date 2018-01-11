Real Madrid’s annus horribilis could only get worse as PSG wait in the Champions League

Real Madrid seem to be going through a rough patch at the moment as Cristiano Ronaldo’s form seems to be the major headache for Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Los Blancos are 19 points behind leaders Barcelona at the time of writing and are closer to the relegation zone than to the top of the table, having already dropped 22 points this season.

So what are the various problems plaguing the 12-time Champions League winners this season?

Misfiring attack

Comparison via the Squawka matrix. (Image courtesy: www.squawka.com)

Well, the warning signs were there for Real Madrid as Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez, who had bagged 32 goals between themselves last season were sold, without significant additions to the squad.

On top of that, Cristiano Ronaldo, who boasts the highest average number of shots taken in La Liga, has had an abject spell in front of goal, scoring only 4 goals all season. Karim Benzema, Isco and Marco Asensio all boast a similar return this season, as Lionel Messi with 17 goals has outscored the Real Madrid quartet.

Madrid haven’t really set the goal-scoring charts alight, and have scored 32 goals, meaning five teams, including leaders Barcelona with 52, have scored more goals than the defending champions.

Injury troubles

Normally, the injury-enforced exclusion of Gareth Bale, at one time, the world’s most expensive footballer, would be the cause of Madrid’s biggest worry. But the injury-enforced absence of Casemiro, has proved to be the capital outfit’s undoing, meaning that a defence short on cover, has been exposed more often that Zidane would have liked.

With Pepe sold to Besiktas and Danilo to Manchester City, injuries to Marcelo, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal have stretched an already-bare defence. They finished second in their Champions League group as well, as Tottenham Hotspurs troubled them home and away, in fact, racking up 15 shots at the Bernabeu.

When you don’t score enough, it is imperative that you don’t concede. These injuries have sapped the attack of a formidable support cast but more importantly, has meant that the defence hasn’t held tight. Zidane need only to look across at city rivals Atletico, who have had scoring troubles of their own, but have shut shop, letting in the league’s lowest total (8). As a result, Atleti are 10 points ahead of their neighbours at the half-way mark and are the closest challengers to Barcelona.

Lack of a star man

Whoscored.com's best 11 of the La Liga season (image courtesy: whoscored.com)

While Cristiano Ronaldo has been the standout performer for Madrid in the previous seasons, another player has always risen up to the challenge of complimenting the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo’s own wretched goal form aside, Isco seems to have shouldered the brunt of the play in the final third but the ex-Malaga man aside, there has been very little help in the attacking department.

A suspension to Sergio Ramos hasn’t helped, neither has the fact that Marcelo hasn’t created as much going forward. The goalkeeping department remains a significant cause of concern as does the balance of the central midfield area without Casemiro.

A lack of a plan ‘B’ has meant that Morata’s late winners from the bench may have come in handy against Real Betis and Villareal, both of whom defeated Madrid 1-0 at the Bernabeu. As a symbol of their profligacy, they took 55 shots in these two games but were unable to score.

Last season when it seemed like Madrid would escape when the chips were down, there has been no such miracle this time around.

Copa del Rey best chance for silverware

PSG should be banned from the CL forever if they can’t eliminate this version of Real Madrid. — James Hall (@James_Hall92) January 7, 2018

Zidane’s future hangs in the balance as a round of 16 Champions League clash against PSG could mean Madrid’s earliest exit since 2009-10.

With PSG scoring goals for funsies, anything could happen in France. It’s difficult to envision a Madrid victory given the comparative current form of both sides.

The league is gone, and only a mathematical chance remains with the 19-point gap and even a Barcelona collapse of catastrophic proportions may not be enough for Madrid to retain the La Liga.

With a quarterfinal clash against Leganes in the Copa del Rey and Barcelona’s attention likely to be on the Champions League, the cup represents their best chance of silverware this season. Then again, Barcelona did wipe the floor with their rivals at the Bernabeu and Real will not relish a cup final or a semi-final meeting with the Blaugrana.