Virat Kohli on Thursday became only the second India batsman after Sunil Gavaskar to reach the 900-point mark in the ICC rankings for Test Batsmen.

Kohli, who scored his 21st Test century in India’s second Test against South Africa at Centurion, achieved the feat in his 65th Test after jumping from 880 points to 900. He also leapfrogged England captain Joe Root into second position to become the 31st batsman in Test history to reach 900 points.

Gavaskar had achieved the milestone after his 50th Test when he scored 13 and 221 at The Oval in 1979 to jump from 887 points to 916 points. Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid had come close to the 900-point mark, but were unable to break the barrier.

Don Bradman sits on top of the table with 961 points, followed by Steve Smith (947), Len Hutton (945), Ricky Ponting and Jack Hobbs (both 942 points). Kohli still trails Smith, the only current batsman out of the top five, by 47 points.