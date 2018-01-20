Leander Paes and Purav Raja won their second round men’s doubles match at the Australian Open on Saturday after prevailing in a tense third-set tiebreaker.

Paes and Raja beat fifth seeds Britain’s Jamie Murray and Brazil’s Bruno Soares 7-6, 5-7, 7-6.

Despite striking eight winners less than their opponents’ 19, Paes and Raja took the first set, aided by Murray-Soares duo’s five double faults.

A crucial break towards the end, helped Murray and Soares take the second set 7-5.

The match was to be decided by a tiebreaker in the third set after the Indian duo failed to convert five break points. But at 7-6, the pair clinched the match.

Paes and Raja will play Colombian duo Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the next round.

Indians Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan also have qualified for the men’s doubles third round with their respective partners.