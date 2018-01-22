Tara Shah from Maharashtra and Pranav Rao Gandham from Telangana won the Under-15 girls and boys singles titles respectively at the All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament in Gulbarga on Sunday.

Both finals were relatively straightforward affairs with top seed Gandham getting the better of second seed S Sankar Muthuswamy 21-17, 21-12, while fourth seed Shah beat sixth seed Anupama Upadhyaya 21-17, 21-8.

Ankita Gogoi and Gagan won the Under-13 titles. Haryana lad Gagan stunned the top seed Sanskar Saraswat 15-21, 21-12, 21-19 by staging a superb fightback in one of the most exciting finals of the day at the Chandrasekhar Patil Stadium.

The 12-year-old Ankita from Assam also caused an upset by upstaging second Mansa Rawat in straight games 21-18, 21-19.

Results (all finals):

Boys singles (Under-13): 3-Gagan (Har) bt 1-Sanskar Saraswat (Raj) 15-21, 21-12, 21-19

Girls singles (Under-13): 11-Ankita Gogoi (Asm) bt 2-Mansa Rawat (Utr) 21-18, 21-19

Boys singles (Under-15): 1-Pranav Rao Gandham (TS) bt 2-S Sankar Muthuswamy (TN) 21-17, 21-12

Girls singles (Under 15): 4-Tara Shah (Mah) bt 6-Anupama Upadhyaya (Utr) 21-17, 21-8