Churchill Brothers defeated Indian Arrows 2-0 to register their third successive win in the I-league in Vasco on Monday.

Churchill Brothers dominated the proceedings throughout but were left frustrated by the rival defenders till the 88th minute when Dawda Ceesay found the back of the net for the hosts.

Substitute Israil Gurung (90+2 minutes) then scored another in the injury time to take Churchill’s tally to 10 points from nine matches.

Even though both the teams are on same points, Churchill are above Indian Arrows at the seventh place on account of head-to-head count.

Churchill, looking for their third successive win, started on attacking note as they kept on probing and Mechac Koffi found the net in the early part of the match off a through pass from PM Britto but the goal was disallowed by the assistant referee.

Koffi and Ceesay had their chances to put Churchill ahead but could not direct their shots on target.

Indian Arrows came into their own in the last 10 minutes of the first half with quick counter-attacks but could not get past the defenders.

The second half was fought in a similar fashion with Churchill doing most of the attacking but unable to find the net.

Frustration grew for the home fans as Indian Arrows came up with a couple of counter moves and nearly found the net in the 77th minute when Rahul Kannoly squeezed past two rival defenders before unleashing a shot which keeper James Kithan pushed away from danger.

Churchill made desperate attempts in the dying minutes. They finally managed to score in the 88th minute after Arrows citadel survived dangerously with Kalu’s attempt hitting the post.

Mechac Koffi, who got the ball inside the box took a shot at the goal which deflected defender Anwar Ali and went to Dawda Cessay, who after getting better of a rival defender found the net with a deft placement.

Substitute Gurung doubled the lead in the stoppage time from a Koffi free kick to give Churchill their third win and keep them above the relegation zone.

