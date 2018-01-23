Bengaluru will have their task cut out in the second leg a week from now, needing a clear win to progress to the second round of qualifiers in the 2018 AFC Cup after a goalless draw against Transport United in the first essay of the Premilinary Stage clash at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Tuesday.

The Blues began well despite the conditions, as temperatures dropped to as low as six degrees Celsius. It took half an hour for the first real chance of the game, as Boithang Haokip’s corner-kick from the right found Toni Dovale clear at the edge of the box. The Spaniard however, failed to make the desired connection.

The second half burst to life almost immediately as Daniel found himself gifted with back-to-back chances inside five minutes. The striker blazed wide on both occasions, failing to convert after some good work by Toni, who set him up inside the box.

The chances were few and far between but Bengaluru kept control for majority of the proceedings as the lack of finishing did no favours for Roca’s men. Two more chances at the end of the game, one through Lenny Rodrigues’ long ranger four minutes past the hour mark and from a Daniel shot moments later, forced the rival custodian into saves that he pulled off without fuss.

Roca made three changes in the final quarter hoping to break down the home side’s defense and handed debuts to Thongkhosiem Haokip, Joyner Lourenco and Cletus Paul. United however, managed to defend deep and keep the scoreline unchanged as the tie remained open heading into the second leg.