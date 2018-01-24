India v South Africa, 3rd Test, day 1, live: Pujara, Kohli take India to 45/2 at lunch
Pujara’s vigil: Che Pu takes 53 balls to get off the mark as India dig deep.
Series done, pride at stake: Can Virat Kohli’s men bounce back?
Live updates
Lunch break continues: Were South Africa too short in the first session? Their bowlers were good but Faf would have liked a few more wickets.
03:45 pm: Social media buzz...
Lunch-time: 45 runs. 27 overs. Plenty of plays and misses. A dropped catch. A wrong no-call for review by Faf du Plessis. What an absorbing start to proceedings.
Here’s Ashish Magotra’s take on some fascinating Test cricket:
India ended the first session on 45-2 after 27 overs and they would be pretty glad about that. If Philander had managed to hold on to that chance from Kohli (who was then on 11), and Faf decided to review a close LBW call against Pujara, then things would have been very different.
But they have managed to weather the early storm on a green wicket and lost only the openers in the bargain. The talk of the session was obviously the manner in which Cheteshwar Pujara approached his innings. It was only off the 54th ball he faced that the right-hander got off the mark. Some might argue that it was too slow and perhaps it was but what matters is that at the end of the session he is still there – with 5 off 66 balls. He has also played out time and the ball is older now.
Kohli has looked to be aggressive when he has had the opportunity but batting on this wicket has been anything but easy. Still, he has looked to score runs and that has been the difference between the two batsmen in the middle.
Philander’s spell in the morning session was an incredible 8-7-1-1 and after lunch, he will get another crack at the batsmen. It will be crucial for Kohli and Pujara to play that spell out as well given that India have just five specialist batsmen in the line-up.
After 27 overs, India 45/2 - LUNCH: Almost fittingly, the first session ends with two maiden overs. Pujara negotiates Ngidi - one half played-half missed and one, a painful blow to his inner thigh. There is no breaking Pujara’s resolution though, he stays put. Kohli plays out a maiden at the other end too off Phehlukwayo, thanks to the outstretched-leg of the bowler saving a certain boundary. Pujara and Kohli fist-bump each other on the way back on what has been a fantastic rearguard action after going down 13/2.
A brilliant, brilliant first session of Test cricket.
After 25 overs, India 45/2: Pujara continues to score rapidly since getting off the mark, he has now made 5 runs off the last 6 balls he has faced. It looks like India want to take on the fifth seamer Phehlukwayo (they have to target someone, don’t they?) and Kohli goes hard at a short, wide ball and gets four for it. Kohli has now scored 24 out of India’s 45 runs.
After 23 overs, India 39/2: PUJARA IS OFF THE MARK! This is #BreakingNews worthy, eh? Flicks Ngidi to square leg and there’s plenty of cheering going around the Wanderers. The Indian dugout is celebrating this like he has scored a fifty, even Pujara is all smiles. This is great to see. And Pujara ups the ante immediately in the next over off Phehlukwayo, scoring 3 more runs to move to 4 off 58 balls. Madness, I tell you!
After 21 overs, India 31/2 - KOHLI DROPPED! Oh dear, this could be a big moment in this match. Presumably frustrated from the lack of runs, Kohli instinctively goes for a big pull shot when Rabada bangs on in short. HE’s very late to the shot and is hurried into playing this, the bottom edge loops up and Philander misjudges it at short cover and puts down a fairly simple change. Miscommunication over who was going for it? Rabada is livid.
After 20 overs, India 27/2: Runs with Pujara on strike.... but it’s leg byes! A cheer goes up around the ground. This is fascinating stuff! Ngidi into the attack now. And from the other end, Kohil plays a couple of on drives to score a couple of twos. Ngidi to Pujara and it’s another maiden! FIFTY UP FOR PUJARA AND IT’S A FIFTY LIKE NO OTHER! 51 balls and counting, he’s still not off the mark.
Come on, Che Pu! Go for the record.
After 17 overs, India 20/2: It’s now Kohli’s turn to play out a maiden against Philander. Goodness, what a spell this is turning into. Pujara meanwhile almost gets off the mark against Rabada with a couple of soft-handed outside edges but the slip cordon is not making his life easy. Great hustling by the South African fielders.
PUJARA: 0 off 43 balls right now!
After 15 overs, India 20/2: Philander’s figures right now - 7-6-1-1! Wow. Incredible. Another maiden over played out by Pujara off Big V - one ball, a beautiful away swinger that beat Pujara’s outside edge. And Kohli takes a single off the first ball of Rabada’s over and gives a change of ends for Pujara but there is no change of fortune - 5 dot balls and he’s now on 0 off 37 balls.
DRINKS, India 17/2 after 13 overs: Kohli gets a couple of runs with a dab past gully off another full ball from Pujara.There was one call for a quick single from the captain and Pujara immediately yelled “NOOOO!” The little things in a Test match, I tell you.
This has been one heck of a tough first hour for India and makes you wonder about Kohli’s call to bat first.
After 12 overs, India 17/2: Two unplayable deliveries from Philander to Pujara – and one almost uncatchable for Qdk, as the ball rears up from good length and heads to knock down QdK in his face, he reverse-cups and falls over. That’s a maiden over. Rabada from the other and Kohli plays the shot of the morning (there have been hardly any played) - almost the same ball that got Vijay out. But Kohli, decisive as he is, transfers the weight completely on to his front foot whereas Vijay was still on the move when he edged. Another maiden from Philander to Pujara at the other end.
By the way: Che Pu’s on 0 off 26 balls! Clearly doesn’t want to risk his wicket with a quick single.
Stats: The openers have been very poor for India this series.
After 9 overs, India 13/2 - RABADA STRIKES! Oh dear, Vijay has played a disappointing shot once again this series. He showed good judgement in leaving today but was also playing the odd loose cover drive and that’s what has got his this time. It’s Rabada’s first over, it’s full and fast, Vijay’s feet going nowhere (that’s an understatement) and the outside edge is gleefully accepted by QdK.
And Virat Kohli has to walk out to bat early once again - has batted in the first 12 hours in all five Indian innings on this tour so far!
After 8 overs, India 13/1: Runs, ahoy! After 5 maiden overs on the trot, Morkel decides to be generous and bowls a wild, wide ball that evades QdK’s outstretched gloves and goes to fine leg for four byes. Vijay’s soft hands prevents an outside carrying to slips in that over and gets a streaky single off the next ball. And Philander once again troubles both batsmen with the indippers.
After 6 overs, India 7/1: PUJARA SURVIVES! What a close, close call this. The ball moving in from Philander is causing all sorts of problems for India. This is another beautiful delivery. The ball lands on the fourth stump, on good length and moves in sharply. Pujara completely misses the line, the ball hits on Pujara’s knee roll. Given not out by Gould, and it look’s umpire’s call will save Pujara - and it does, just about! Matter of millimeters, really.
After 5 overs, India 7/1: Seven runs in the first over, none in four overs since. Another good over from Morkel to Vijay and despite him showing the willingness to leave anything that us short of good length, trusting the bounce, he has played and missed a couple of wide balls already. Does it again in that over and is lucky not to get the outside edge. Odd from Vijay.
Some analysis of the Rahul dismissal, a clear case of the moving ball causing problems:
After 4 over, India 7/1: And Philander draws first blood! Remember those two balls that we talked about in Big Vern’s first over that troubled Rahul? It’s the same ball again and this time it not just cuts Rahul in half but takes the inside edge on its way to QdK who takes a low catch. Philander strikes early in his 50th Test. Rahul pays the price for playing too late and the bat coming down at an angle.
Pujara walks in and doesn’t get run out first ball. *wink wink*
After 3 overs, India 7/0: A more probing start from Vernon Philander as KL Rahul shakily plays out a maiden over. The one that shaped away was left alone, the one that jagged back in cut Rahul into half, so to speak, on a couple of occasions. Another maiden over from Morkel at the other end as Vijay continues to leave on length, even for the one that goes over the stump, just about. Good old-fashioned opening batsmanship.
India at Wanderers, just to reiterate: Played 4, lost 0, won 1 and drawn 3. UNBEATEN.
After 1 over, India 7/0: An interesting over to start proceedings. Vijay starts like the Vijay we are used to, leaving the first three balls – the second was the proverbial perfume ball from Morkel - and then off the fourth ball pokes at a full ball outside off stump and the edge runs away past Elgar at gully for four. The next ball is again full, Vijay drives past mid off for a couple of runs.
PLAY!
01:30 pm: Morne Morkel with the brand new red ball in his hand. Murali Vijay takes guard. Are we in for a flurry of wickets today? Or will India resist and back their captain’s call to bat first?
01:25 pm: National Anthems being sung. And we are minutes away from Vijay, Rahul taking on a 5-pronged SA pace attack on a green Wanderers pitch. The excitement around the Test doesn’t make it feel like a dead rubber.
Update: Virat Kohli has not named the same XI in 35 matches as captain now!
01:15 pm: Remember, once the Test series is over, the limited over series begin and it’s not just Kohli and Co who will be in action. Mithali Raj’s Team India departed for South Africa earlier and they met the press before leaving for the Rainbow Nation.
The Field’s Zenia D’Cunha was there to send the team off and she writes about what Mithali had to say:
The last time Indian women’s team went to South Africa, they came back as champions in the Quadrangular series involving Ireland and Zimbabwe back in May 2017.
However, they also lost to the same South African unit at the World Cup in July by 115 runs.
Come February, they will be playing Dane van Niekerk and team again, this time as part of the second ICC Women’s ODI championship. This will be their first international match in over six months, as the World Cup runners-up haven’t played any international cricket since the final on July 23.
Captain Mithali Raj chose to look at the positive side of this long break as she addressed the media at the pre-departure in Mumbai on Wednesday.
“Before the World Cup, we were busy with the Qualifiers and the Quadrangular series and the preparation for the World Cup, so it’s been a long season for us. And after the World Cup, it was important for girls to recover, we had few injuries,” she told the media.
Playing XIs
01:10 pm: Phew. Now that the shock is dying down, let’s take a look at the XIs in detail. Markram is fit for South Africa. Parthiv retains his place despite his performance behind the wickets at Centurion. Personally, the biggest talking point for me is the return of Ajinkya Rahane. After all the talk about Rohit, after all the talk about intent and form, this is a big call and there’s a lot riding on Rahane.
SOUTH AFRICA:
Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (W), Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi
INDIA:
Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Parthiv Patel (W), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
INDIA BAT FIRST
01:00 pm: Wow. It is true after all. NO SPINNER PLAYING THIS TEST MATCH AT ALL! India drop R Ashwin, South Africa drop Keshav Maharaj.
India win the toss and Kohli surprises again, asking South Africa to bowl first with the brand new red ball on a seaming, green, bouncy (expected, at least) Wanderers pitch.
12:55 pm: Much green, such wow:
A look at the pitch...
Pitch report
12:50 pm: First things first, this is not a Centurion pitch. This is not brown. Thick grass covering, there are some cracks already observes Shaun Pollock. The pitch is usually a bit slow on day one and that might tempt captains to bat first he adds. But there is a cloud cover and the there is a thick covering of green grass. Pollock finishes saying: “If you win the toss, get the new ball in your hands.”
Gavaskar: Looking at the grass, I would like to go for 6 batsman – 3 openers, if you lose an early wicket, the opener comes in... if not, he bats at 6, 4 seamers. Day 1 it might have some spongy bounce.
Dead rubber? For Kohli, it’s anything but...
The third Test isn’t a dead rubber, a loss will have huge implications on Kohli’s captaincy
Captaining India has never been a bed of roses and Kohli is quickly finding out why there is a shelf life to this position.
No one, not even Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Sourav Ganguly, were exempt from the pressures of captaincy and neither will the current skipper.
Another loss and who knows what might happen. It could make a rock solid captaincy a little shaky; it could make questioning Kohli’s captaincy fair game and it could make sure his power won’t remain as absolute anymore. It will also make one wonder – how much longer before all this talk starts affecting Kohli’s batting?
Read Ashish Magotra’s piece here...
All eyes on India’s Playing XI
12:35 pm: As Sanjay Manjrekar says, the excitement to any Test under Kohli’s captaincy these days begins 30 minutes before the match - when the toss happens and he reveals what the playing XI is.
The Wanderers test awaits India
12:30 pm: After all the hype about the World No 1 and World No 2 sides taking on each other, the series has been wrapped up by No 2 South Africa, even before a ball is bowled at the Wanderers - a venue where India’s unbeaten record (in 4 Tests) was meant to come in handy in the case of a decider. As it stands though, it’s the proverbial pride at stake for a wounded Virat Kohli and his team, who will want to avoid a 3-0 defeat. Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, would like nothing more than to reverse the scoreline from their visit to India a couple of years back.
What does this all mean for us? Another absorbing Test match, of course, and unlike most dead rubbers there is plenty at stake for both teams.