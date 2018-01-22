Premier League

‘He can play in four different positions in attack: Mourinho to play Sanchez in FA Cup tie

Manchester United travel to face fourth-tier club Yeovil in the FA Cup on Friday.

by 
Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Thursday hailed new signing Alexis Sanchez as one of the “best attacking players in the world”, confirming he will be in the squad to face Yeovil in the FA Cup.

United travel to the fourth-tier club on Friday at the start of a weekend that will also see Premier League leaders Manchester City tested by Championship high-fliers Cardiff City and Liverpool taking on West Brom in the fourth round. Sanchez is available for the Huish Park tie because he did not appear for Arsenal in their third-round loss at Nottingham Forest.

“We’ve got one of the best attacking players in the world. I think he’ll be very important for us because we want to have the best players possible,” Mourinho told reporters.

“Alexis is a player that becomes more than a player because of his multi-functionality,” he added. “I say he can play in four different positions in attack.”

Earlier this week Yeovil, playing United in the FA Cup for the second time in four seasons, reacted to Sanchez’s potential debut.

“You said you’ve joined ‘the biggest club in the world @Alexis_Sanchez so it’s only right you start your #MUFC career in the biggest away dressing room in @SkyBetLeagueTwo. Maybe,” the club tweeted.

Pep Guardiola’s City remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple after reaching the final of the League Cup this week but have a tough challenge on their hands against Cardiff, third in the Championship. Guardiola made clear where his priorities lie after beating Bristol City to reach the Wembley showpiece.

“I like the Premier League a lot, because every single weekend or every three days you have to be ready,” he said. “For me that is more important. The Champions League is the most beautiful, the most prestigious. But the Premier League is something special – like it was the La Liga for me or the Bundesliga in Germany. After that the FA Cup is important, and now we are in the final of the League Cup we try to win that.”

Chelsea take on Newcastle in an all-Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge, licking their wounds after defeat to Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final on Wednesday. For all his league success at Juventus and Chelsea, boss Antonio Conte has yet to win a cup as a manager.

In another all Premier-League tie, Liverpool play West Brom, looking to bounce back after defeat to bottom club Swansea ended their 18-match winning run in all competitions. Nottingham Forest’s reward for dumping out champions Arsenal in the third round is a trip to play Hull City.

-Inputs from AFP

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.