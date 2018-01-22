Play called off on Day 3 after concerns arise over ‘dangerous’ Wanderers pitch

Play was called off late on the third day of the third and final Test after South African batsman Dean Elgar was hit on the grille of his helmet by a short ball from India’s Jasprit Bumrah.
There had been several discussions between umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould earlier because of unusual bounce and deviation on a pitch which ex Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar described as “dangerous”.
After Elgar was struck, match referee Andy Pycroft joined the umpires on the field and play was halted.
South Africa, set 241 to win, were 17 for one.
As per the rules, the umpire now have to consider whether the existing pitch can be repaired and the match can resume from the point it was stopped.
If the decision is that the existing pitch cannot be repaired, then the match is to be abandoned as a draw.
Laws pertaining to the pitch
- 6.4.1 If the on-field umpires decide that it is dangerous or unreasonable for play to continue on the match pitch, they shall stop play and immediately advise the ICC Match Referee.6.4.2 The on-field umpires and the ICC Match Referee shall then consult with both captains.6.4.3 If the captains agree to continue, play shall resume.6.4.4 If the decision is not to resume play, the on-field umpires together with the ICC Match Referee shall consider whether the existing pitch can be repaired and the match resumed from the point it was stopped. In considering whether to authorise such repairs, the ICC Match Referee must consider whether this would place either side at an unfair advantage, given the play that had already taken place on the dangerous pitch.6.4.5 If the decision is that the existing pitch cannot be repaired, then the match is to be abandoned as a draw.
With inputs from AFP