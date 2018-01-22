India in South Africa

‘It was a normal ball’: India manager says team willing to play on dangerous Wanderers pitch

India team manager Sunil Subramaniam said it would be unfair on his team if the pitch was repaired ahead of Day 4.

by 
GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP

India team manager Sunil Subramaniam on Friday clarified the team felt that the ball, which struck South African batsman Dean Elgar on his helmet grille and led to suspension of play on Day 3 of the third Test, was a “normal ball” and added that the pitch was the same for all three days.

“The match referee had called me at tea in case the pitch got dangerous later,” Subramiam was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “We held the view that the pitch was the same for all three days. Today was the day when we had the least wickets. So we wanted to continue playing,” he added.

“Play was called off because of that delivery to Elgar. I can tell you about my team, India are willing to play,” he said.

Subramaniam added that the team would be opposed to the idea of repair work being done on the track ahead of Day 4.

“We are of the view that it was a normal ball that was bowled to Elgar. It was not a ball that cut alarmingly. It would be unfair to one of the sides if repair work is done on the pitch tomorrow.

“We have not prepared this wicket. This is a South African wicket. We have come and played here,” he added.

The team manager said that the matter was now in the hands of the match referee and was awaiting an update from him ahead of day’s play on Saturday.

With inputs from AFP

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
