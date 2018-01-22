India in South Africa

‘We didn’t ask them to prepare this wicket’: Rahane says Wanderers pitch challenging, not dangerous

The India vice-captain said the team maintained the stance that the wicket was the same for both sides and that play should go on.

by 
GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP

India vice-captain Ajinjya Rahane said that the Wanderers pitch was challenging, but wasn’t dangerous as many experts deemed it to be through the third Test.

“We didn’t ask them to prepare this wicket. They prepared it,” fumed Rahane as he addressed the press after play was called off on Day 3 following an incident that saw South Africa batsman Dean Elgar getting hit on the helmet by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery.

The decision followed several such incidents of players receiving blows to the body due to uneven bounce on a green track in Johannesburg.

Elgar, who was visibly shaken up after the incident was seen nursing his forehead with an ice bag, even as the umpires took the two captains into the match referees office for a formal discussion over the fate of the match in lieu of the “dangerous” pitch.

According to Rahane, the team was of the opinion that the conditions were the same for both sides and that the team wanted to get on with the game.

“The wicket was similar for both teams. It was completely same for everyone. Our approach is that we want to play and we want to win this Test match,” Rahane said.

“We want to play on this. Rest is with umpires and match referee,” he added.

Screenshot.
Screenshot.

Rahane was asked if it wasn’t dangerous to subject the opposition batsmen to an uncertain time in the middle with the ball misbehaving.

“What about them bowling short balls to our bowlers,” Rahane shot back. “When Ishant, Bhuvi, Bumrah were batting, everyone was bowling bouncers. I don’t think it is a dangerous wicket,” he added.

Rahane further said: “The new ball is challenging but you cannot call it dangerous, When Amla got 60, no one talked about pitch. Everybody talked about how he played. I hope Elgar is fine, but I don’t think pitch is too dangerous.”

Several TV pundits including Sunil Gavaskar felt that the ball that hit Elgar was pitched short and jumped up because of the length and not because of the demons in the wicket.

The procedure is that umpires can call off play when they consider conditions to be dangerous. The umpires and match referee then consult the captains.

Play can resume if the captains agree. If not, the umpires and match referee have to decide whether it is possible to effect repairs to the pitch so that play can resume.

If not the match can be abandoned.

“I don’t know what the ICC is going to do, but as a team our focus is to get on with the game,” Rahane said.

A decision on whether or not the game will continue is expected before the start of play on Day 4.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.