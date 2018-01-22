Live IPL

IPL auction 2018, live updates: Rajasthan Royals snap up Ben Stokes, Starc goes to KKR

Mega auction: With CSK, RR returning, the IPL is set for a major rejig
There is a 15-minute break before the second set of marquee players go under the hammer. RR manager Arjun Dev says that Rahane was a “cheap buy” for them. True to their reputation, Dev promises “more surprises” with the younger lot of players. He also stated that reuniting former Pune trio – skipper Smith, Rahane and Stokes – was already planned. The inaugural winners are the runaway leaders of the auction at this stage.

Mitchell Starc is a KKR player! Yet another big-money bidding war took place but Kolkata showed more determination than their counterparts. Starc’s reputation as the world’s best pacer played a massive hand in the two-time champions getting their man. It came at a hefty price of Rs 9.40 crore

Rajasthan Royals retain Ajinkya Rahane for Rs 4 Crore Mumbai Indians are interested but Rajasthan Royals use their RTM card and retain the player who served them with much distinction first time around. Certain change in approach from RR here, who have thrown their famed moneyball approach out of the window. Rahane’s brilliant rearguard knock at ‘dangerous’ Johannesburg, followed by a fiery press conference has restored his reputation....atleast from the looks of it.

Faf du Plessis goes to KXIP! The 2014 finalists are on fire here, and have entered the bidding race with almost every player so far. Not too many interested parties this time and the South African captain will also play a Mohali. The bid was for Rs 1.60 crore

Ben Stokes is a Rajasthan Royals player! What a scoop and it cost them a steep Rs 12.50 crore. Not surprisingly, most teams are interested here. For the first time, CSK come to the party today. KXIP are also in the fray. KKR make a belated entry to the party and after a series of bids. After a Rs 11.50 crore bid, Kolkata pull out of the race. Rajasthan stump the hall with a Rs 12.50 crore to blow KXIP out of water. Bam...sold.

Chris Gayle goes unsold Bit of a shocker but not so much considering that the West Indian’s form has tapered off over the past year. He had a forgettable last year and is not getting any younger. Don’t forget, he is the greatest T20I batsman of all time!

Mumbai Indians retain Kieran Pollard Delhi Daredevils looked front-runners to land the West Indian after KXIP once again set the pace with a Rs 4.20 crore bid. At the end of an exhausting bidding process, the Mumbai camp walked away with the all-rounder who has been a part of three title-winning campaigns.

Ravichandran Ashwin is a KXIP player! The trend continues in the second bid of the day. Rajasthan and KXIP enter a heated bidding race with each one trying to outdo each other. Preity Zinta’s entourage table a massive Rs 7.60 crore bid and Rajasthan back out of it. Hmmm...would be an interesting time to meet some Chennai Super Kings fans now.

Shikhar Dhawan is retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad! Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab enter the bid and both parties enter an intense bidding war. Punjab bid Rs 4 crore. Mumbai Indians later enter the race but Punjab trump the bid with a 5.20 crore bid...and just then, more drama ensues as Sunrisers use their RTM and snap him up.

10:00 pm: A quick reminder: The players retained by the IPL teams

CSK: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja

MI: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah

RCB: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

DD: Rishabh Pant, Chris Morris, Shreyas Iyer

KXIP: Axar Patel

SRH: David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RR: Steve Smith

The mega IPL auction is here

09:00 am: The wait is over and the two-day Indian Premier League mega auction starts today. Expect the franchises to go for a bidding war and break all previous records as many high-profile Indians are available in the pool. Some of the most notable ones include off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, two-time IPL winning skipper Gautam Gambhir and explosive opener Shikhar Dhawan.

A total of 578 players will be available for the franchises, out of which 361 are Indians. How the eight teams use the Right to Match (RTM) card will be the key here. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to reunite with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Chennai Super Kings, a few days ago, announced that they will pull out all stops to snap up local boy and one of their mainstays in their first innings, Ashwin.

With spinners playing a big hand, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also expected to attract a bumper bid. As for the other India regulars, it will be interesting to see who throws their hat in the ring for Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey.

Delhi Daredevils have made headlines in the auction in the past for some excellent buys. That has also been interspersed with some bizarre decisions. They are another franchise who are expected to break the bank once again as they search for their elusive IPL title.

As for the foreign contingent, there are some mouth-watering names up for the bidding tug-of-war. All-rounder Ben Stokes, after his exploits last year, has turned out to be the most coveted of the lot. Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan, who recently sparkled in the Big Bash League, should also find a beeline to capture his signature. New Zealand’s Colin Munro, who recently became the first batsman to score three Twenty20 International hundreds, has also emerged as one of the A-listers.

How can the West Indians be far away when the IPL is around the corner. Mumbai Indians, reports say, will use their RTM to buy back Kieran Pollard. CSK should do the same with Dwayne Bravo and Kolkata Knight Riders are linked with big-hitting Chris Lynn.

Do not forget the India U-19 players, who are making waves in New Zealand. Pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti, skipper Prithvi Shaw, and Punjab duo Abhishek Sharma and Shubhman Gill are also in the mix, and are tipped to find lucrative deals.

