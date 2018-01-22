India v South Africa, 3rd Test, day 4, live: Start delayed, pitch inspection at 1400 hrs IST
Live updates
Start delayed: Chetan Narula, our man in SA, has an update.
Inspection at 10.30am. Match start delayed. There was some pretty heavy overnight rain.
01:20 pm: Shaun Pollock for the pitch report.
There is massive cloud cover, so the ball will swing. At the start of play on day one, we had really really good grass covering, and some cracks. As the Test match has done on, the divots have gotten wider, and the grass cover has helped that happen. Everyone will be holding their breath, players, spectators, officials...— (via ESPNCricinfo)
01:15 pm: How good was Ajinkya Rahane on day three? And ironically, Virat Kohli had the best seat in the house. Ashish Magotra writes here...
01:05 pm: All the attention this morning has been on the IPL auction of course (all the updates of that here) but there is TEST CRICKET going on, and we are suckers for the longest format. Sure most of our readers as well are and thanks for joining us ahead of what promises to be another fascinating day.
01:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the fourth (and by all likelihood the final) day of action in the third and final Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers. After all the pitch drama late last night, the officials made it clear that play will begin as scheduled today - weather permitting of course. So we do have a match on our hands.