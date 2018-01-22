Live India in South Africa

India v South Africa, 3rd Test, day 4, live: Start delayed, pitch inspection at 1400 hrs IST

by 
Shaun Roy / BCCI

Follow IPL auction live blog here, if that’s your cup of tea.
To join the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.

Live updates

Start delayed: Chetan Narula, our man in SA, has an update.

Inspection at 10.30am. Match start delayed. There was some pretty heavy overnight rain.

While we wait for that to happen, take our poll:

01:20 pm: Shaun Pollock for the pitch report.

There is massive cloud cover, so the ball will swing. At the start of play on day one, we had really really good grass covering, and some cracks. As the Test match has done on, the divots have gotten wider, and the grass cover has helped that happen. Everyone will be holding their breath, players, spectators, officials...

— (via ESPNCricinfo)

01:15 pm: How good was Ajinkya Rahane on day three? And ironically, Virat Kohli had the best seat in the house. Ashish Magotra writes here...

01:05 pm: All the attention this morning has been on the IPL auction of course (all the updates of that here) but there is TEST CRICKET going on, and we are suckers for the longest format. Sure most of our readers as well are and thanks for joining us ahead of what promises to be another fascinating day.

01:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the fourth (and by all likelihood the final) day of action in the third and final Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers. After all the pitch drama late last night, the officials made it clear that play will begin as scheduled today - weather permitting of course. So we do have a match on our hands.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.