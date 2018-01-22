Wonderful advert for women’s tennis: Twitter cheers Wozniacki’s first Major in epic final

An emotional Caroline Wozniacki finally lifted her first Grand Slam title at the 43rd attempt as she beat Simona Halep in three energy-sapping sets to win the Australian Open on Saturday.
The Dane, who will become the new world number one, burst into tears as she secured the championship 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4 against the battling Romanian top seed on her first match point of a gruelling, epic encounter.
“I’ve dreamt of this moment for so many years,” said second seeded Wozniacki after becoming the first player from Denmark to win a Grand Slam.
For Wozniacki, victory meant shedding, at last, the unwanted moniker of best player never to win a major, having reached the US Open final in 2009 and 2014, and first becoming number one in 2010.
The win for the “Sunshine” player was widely celebrated all over social media, with the tennis community cheering her on. The fact that she almost lost in the second round, and had to save match points to reach the final made her victory even more incredible.
