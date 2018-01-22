IPL 11 will have a midseason transfer window for unused uncapped players: Report

The upcoming Indian Premier League season will have a transfer window midway through the campaign for uncapped players, according to a report in Mid-Day. IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla confirmed the news to the tabloid.
However, this window would only be open for uncapped players and those who have played no more than two matches till the halfway stage of the tournament, the report said.
“The transfer will take place between match No 28 to 42 and the transfer window will be open for roughly five days,” the report quoted an unnamed official as saying. “The transfer will take place only if there is a demand for that particular player from another franchisee.”
The window is expected to help uncapped players who are benched by their teams. If there’s a demand for them from other teams, they are likely to get more games there.
Delhi Daredevils’ assistant coach Pravin Amre told the daily, “Every youngster who comes into the IPL aims to play at some point. The transfer window is a great initiative by the IPL. Sometimes, players are bought in the auction, but don’t fit into combinations. As a result, he has to be on the bench. In such a scenario, it makes sense to trade the player if he is not going to play in the tournament.”