There is strong evidence to indicate Ajman All Stars league was corrupt, says ICC

The private cricket league in the UAE came under the scanner after a video of bizarre dismissals from one of its matches became viral on social media.

Reuters

The International Cricket Council on Thursday confirmed that it will investigate the Ajman All Stars private cricket tournament in the UAE for “corrupt practices” despite the league not coming under the radar of the Emirate Cricket Board or ICC.

ICC General Manager of Anti-Corruption, Alex Marshall said that the world cricket governing body and the UAE board did not have authority to take action under cricket’s anti-corruption rules against the league.

“However after speaking to a number of those involved we consider there to be strong evidence to indicate this was a corrupt event and damaging to the wider reputation of cricket and as such will continue the investigation,” Marshall was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

The Ajman League came under the scanner after a video of bizarre dismissals from one of its matches became viral on social media. The batsmen shown in the video appeared to be throwing their wickets away in a questionable manner.

The league was called off on its second day after local cricket authorities refused to allow its conduct. The venue, Ajman Oval, has been suspended with immediate effect. Marshall said that such events were damaging the game, which is a problem that has to be looked at.

“Our focus now is on identifying the organisers of the tournament to prevent similar incidents occurring elsewhere and to disrupt corrupt practices wherever we can,” he said.

The ICC also specified that players who are registered with its member boards and have participated in the Ajman league will come under the scanner. “...all Member Boards whose players have participated in this event will be asked to consider whether by doing so, those players are in breach of any other applicable rules, including those that prohibit participation in unsanctioned cricket, and if so for disciplinary action to be taken against them,” said Marshall.

