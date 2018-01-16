Winter Olympics

In a first, sex abuse trauma centres set up for athletes during Winter Olympics 2018

Four counselling centres have been set up by local organisers to offer medical and psychological care to athletes subjected to harassment or abuse.

by 
Representational Image | Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

As American sport reels from a horrifying sexual abuse scandal, athletes competing in this month’s Pyeongchang Olympics will have access to trauma units for the first time in Games history.

The Winter Olympics open in South Korea on Friday after long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young athletes in a case that sparked universal shock and anger.

Four counselling centres have been set up by local organisers to offer medical and psychological care to athletes subjected to harassment or abuse.

Legal advice will also be on hand to help victims file a police report, according to Games officials. “We have to protect our athletes and help them avoid and manage any situation,” said International Olympic Committee safeguarding officer Susan Greinig.

“It’s important to raise awareness. If you learn about something you feel more in control,” said the IOC medical officer, who said national sports federations also recognise more work needs to be done to tackle sexual abuse.

“Our focus is to help the athletes,” added Greinig. “We lose talented athletes and it’s completely a disaster if people don’t come forward.

“When we started this work it was very much a taboo subject, but the NOC’s (National Olympic committees) have recognised the destruction it brings to sport.”

Greinig took up her role as safeguarding officer at the 2016 Rio Olympics, when the IOC first created the post, and recommended future local organisers establish their own framework for dealing with sexual harassment.

‘Silver lining’

American luge slider Summer Britcher applauded the decision to set up support units at the Games, crediting the more than 150 victims who gave testimony against the disgraced Nassar. “Everything that happened with the gymnastics team is really horrible,” she said.

“But I think maybe it’s a bit of a silver lining that those women having the strength and bravery to come forward has resulted in having these avenues available for women in the future.”

IOC President Thomas Bach said he was “saddened” by the Nassar case and called for answers on why the system had failed athletes. But when asked how Nassar could have been allowed to attend multiple Olympics, he denied the IOC was to blame.

“I think this is first of all a question you have to ask to the USOC (United States Olympic Committee),” insisted Bach. “The IOC is not nominating the members of the US Olympic team. This is the prerogative of the national Olympic committee.”

Olympic host South Korea, a socially conservative country where victims fear public shame, has made significant strides in dealing with sexual abuse as the global “MeToo” movement continues to expose sexual abuse following the bombshell allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

A tennis coach was recently jailed for 10 years for assaulting a 10-year-old in his tutelage, according to local media, while last month an unnamed actress accused an award-winning director of abusing her on set in a case that mirrored the troubled American film industry.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Is your dependence on your maid a decade too outdated?

Home appliances have become more sophisticated and custom-designed to meet the needs of the Indian consumer.

Behind every smooth-running household is usually a domestic help. The maid has been a boon - after all, its she who takes care of the food, dirty dishes, the dusty floor and the piling laundry. She shares the burden of chores that fall upon homemakers and working professionals alike.

But domestic helps don’t come without stress and need some supervision. Since most domestic helps work at several households, the time crunch often causes a lot to be desired from their service. Dipali is very particular about her kitchen operations and repeatedly finds herself insisting on proper scrubbing to remove stains from hard to reach areas like grooves, handles etc. Vibha, meanwhile, struggles with getting her domestic help to spend an extra few minutes on proper rinsing. She doesn’t want her family eating out of utensils containing residual soap traces. Gargi has resorted to saving fragile dishes for a more delicate rinse later with her own hands, having had one too many experiences with broken crockery. All of them keep only a part of their detergent reserves by the sink to avoid wastage. While they are grateful for all the help they get, they resent the hovering around to ensure their instructions are being followed.

For working professionals trying to achieve work-life balance, this means they aren’t quite free from domestic responsibilities. Supervision eats into their free time and confrontations over their grievances get more and more stressful. The search for a replacement is so daunting that most are grateful they have at least some help at home.

But why are domestic helps still relied on to perform a whole host of household tasks when labour-saving alternatives for some chores have been available for several years?

Take hand washing of dishes for example. Alternatives to this have been around decades - but there has always been a deep distrust of dishwashers among Indian homeowners. Despite the hassles of a domestic help, it is widely believed that a dishwasher simply cannot match up to the friction of a scrubber and soap driven by a pair of determined hands. “Ever seen a recently cooked-in kadhai?”, “Dishwashers are too foreign to be able to deal with a kadhai”, “What’s the point of pre-rinsing?”…and so on. The misconceptions about dishwashers still linger.

While these concerns weren’t unfounded once, the current generation of dishwashers have evolved greatly. Take the pre-rinsing myth for example. Modern dishwashers do not require pre-rinsing at all, further reducing human effort. Dishwashers also consume a fraction of the amount of water used in manual washing – maids commonly leave the tap running during the entire time they wash dishes leading to a lot of wastage. Dishwashers have also become quite versatile and allow for greater flexibility. Lighter loads and quicker time cycles are a possibility now - useful options for the busy professionals. The maximum gains are on the hygiene front. Eliminating the need for scrubbers and cleaning sponges, which are known bacteria hotbeds, dishwashers effectively sanitise the utensils by heating water to temperatures starting at 40C. The biggest myth, perhaps, surrounds the cost-effectiveness of dishwashers. They actually utilise much less energy than is commonly thought, between 1-1.05 kW/wash, and ought to ease any concerns about spikes in the electricity bill.

But what good is a dishwasher in an Indian kitchen if it can’t do justice to a soiled kadhai? Dishwashers, such as the range offered by Bosch, are in fact fast adapting to the unique needs of Indian cooking. The hallowed pair of hands are replaced by several programmes, most notably the Intensive Kadhai programme which uses increased water pressure to tackle stubborn oil and masala stains that are the mainstay of Indian cooking.

On the other hand, the HalfLoad option allows for fewer, lightly soiled utensils to be washed for when you desperately wish to check off the minor tasks on the to-do list. Bosch dishwashers have also been designed keeping Indian utensils in mind. The spacious baskets can accommodate bulky kadhais, tavaas, patilas and pressure cookers, as well as other stainless-steel utensils, microwave-safe plastic, melamine, ceramic and glassware from your kitchen arsenal.

With Bosch dishwashers, you get spotlessly clean and dry kitchenware, making the oily sheen, discoloured vessels and residual soap traces a memory of the past. With the chore of dishwashing reduced to just the loading of dishes, you can use your time previously spent on washing dishes or supervising your maid to activities you really care about; and all this along with noiseless operation, and water and energy savings. Opt for a life of #NoMoreDishStress with Bosch dishwashers. Click here to learn more. To schedule a dishwasher demo, call 1-800-266-1880.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.