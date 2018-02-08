Indian sports fans wanting to catch a glimpse of Shiva Keshavan cruising on the luge track in his sixth and final Olympics, and Jagdish Singh skiing down South Korean slopes, can rejoice as the 2018 Winter Games will be streamed live on the Olympic Channel via its website, YouTube channel and mobile apps.

The International Olympic Committee announced on Wednesday that the Pyeongchang Games will be streamed live in India and the sub-continent, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and the Maldives.

The IOC has also struck a deal with Reliance Jio to provide live coverage on its JioTV app. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union has acquired free-to-air rights in Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the IOC said.

“This is an important step for the Olympic Channel as it broadcasts live Olympic Games coverage for the first time ever on the digital platform,” said Timo Lumme, managing director of IOC Television and Marketing Services.

“Through the Olympic Channel and the additional broadcast on Reliance Jio’s and the relevant ABU members’ platforms, we are able to offer comprehensive coverage across the region and ensure fans will be able to follow all the action from PyeongChang 2018.”

The Olympic Channel is a 24x7 multi-platform destination available in 11 languages. It was launched in August 2016 during the Rio Summer Olympics.