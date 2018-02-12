Indians continued their strong performance in the Asian Games athletics test event on Monday, adding four golds and a silver to their medal haul on the second day of competition.

Saritaben Gayakwad won gold in women’s 400m hurdles with a personal best timing of 59.02 seconds. Asian Champion Ajay Kumar Saroj fetched the second gold by winning the men’s 1500m race, clocking 3:43:85 to finish ahead of Mohammad Shaween of Saudi Arabia.

PU Chitra made it an Indian sweep in the 1500m by winning the gold in the women’s event with a time of 4:18:74 seconds. Chitra finished ahead of her nearest competitor K Rathnayaka of Sri Lanka who clocked 4:19:25 seconds. MP Jabir and Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan made it an Indian 1-2 in the men’s 400m hurdles event.

Jabir, the bronze medalist at last year’s Asian Championships, won gold in 50.23 seconds while compatriot Tamilarasan finished with a time of 50.38 seconds.

Apart from the medal winners, 19-year-old long jumper Shreeshankar came up with a creditable effort of 7.74m in what was his first outdoor competition of the year. Despite his effort, Shreeshankar finished just outside the medal bracket with the bronze going at 7.82m.

Indian athletes had won two gold, three silver and as many bronze medals on the opening day of the competition on Sunday.