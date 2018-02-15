The reduction in the number of teams at the cricket World Cup from 14 to 10 has made the qualification for the tournament a whole lot more competitive. The team that leads the way for the toughest possible run to get qualification is Nepal. Being a part of ICC World Cricket League Division 2, Nepal were in a do-or-die battle against a resilient Canadian team.

With a thrilling last-wicket partnership, Nepal pulled off a stunning chase of 195 off the game’s final ball and secured their spot in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers at the end of 2018 to determine which two teams play cricket’s marquee event in 2019.

Nepal’s captain Paras Khadka was overwhelmed by the result: “Things have just worked for out for us, we have been working so hard for all these years and eventually it has happened for us, I am speechless.”

It was an absolute nerve-racker, for the players and the fans. With this victory, Nepal has now won three of its five matches on the last ball. And of those three matches, they won two after being nine wickets down.

Nepal will play the divisional final against UAE, with both teams qualifying for the ICC World Cup qualifiers event in Zimbabwe.