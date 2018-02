Australia set a new Twenty20 run chase record of 245 Friday to beat New Zealand by five wickets in the fifth match of the T20 tri-series in Auckland.

The Black Caps set an imposing target of 244 on the back of a century to Martin Guptill but the Australians overhauled it with seven balls to spare.

Australia’s total of five for 245 exceeds the previous record chase of 244 set by India against the West Indies in 2016.

And Twitter could not believe what they just witnessed:

Being a bowler at @edenparknz looks great fun!!! Flat pitch & small boundaries!!! 🙈😂 #ausvnz — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 16, 2018

Australia recorded highest ever chase in T20 history that too without Virat Kohli.... brilliant!#AUSvNZ — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 16, 2018

So, in this era of cricket scoring 243 in 1st inning of T20I isn't enough to win the match.



Who's responsible! Pitch or the high quality batsmen!!!#AUSVNZ #NZvAUS #AUSvsNZ — Parag Bhagat (@paragbhagat8) February 16, 2018

Flat deck, short boundaries, big bats, big boys. T20 is not a game for bowlers who have egos. #AusvNZ — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) February 16, 2018

I remember the days we needed Michael Bevan to chase 244 in a 50 over match.



That run chase and match as a whole was simply unbelievable. Some of the cleanest hitting you’ll see #AUSvNZ #WorldRecordChase #T20 — Adam McGrath (@AdamMcGrath89) February 16, 2018

This Australian T20 team is at whole new level. Playing aggressive and fearless under the captaincy of Warner.#AUSvNZ — Ans (@Anssrehman) February 16, 2018

Warner has now won 8 of 9 as T20 captain. Starting to echo Warnie’s incredible stand-in ODI captaincy record from the late ‘90s #AUSvNZ — Tristan Lavalette (@stumped4aduck) February 16, 2018

Worst bowling figures in T20 international !



McCarthy 4-0-69-0 against AFG



Abbott 4-0-68-1 against SA



Ben Wheeler - 3.1 -0-64-0 (Today)



A Tye - 4-0-64-2 ( Today ) #AUSvNZ — Bala (@ipoetbalaa) February 16, 2018

Worst bowling figures in T20is (among top 10 test playing nations)



Kyle Abbott : 4-0-68-1 against WI

Sanath Jayasuria : 4-0-64-0 against Pak

BEN WHEELER : 3.1-0-64-0 against Aus(today)

James Anderson : 4-0-64-1 against Aus

ANDREW TYE : 4-0-64-2 against NZ (today)#AUSvNZ — izaz Tariq (@IzazTariq) February 16, 2018