India’s Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah won silver medal in the Czech Junior and Cadet Open in Hodonin on Thursday.

The second-seeded pair sailed through their earlier rounds in the Junior Boys’ Doubles, before running into the Chinese duo Yingbin Xu and Heyi Yu. They put up a valiant fight before going down 1-3 in the final.

Manav and Manush had their opportunities in the opening game itself, but they failed to wrap it up and lost 12-14. Xu and Yu rode on the momentum to clinch the second game too at 8. The Indians, however, rallied in the third to make it 1-2, taking the closely fought game 11-9. The fourth game too was tense and could have gone either way. But it proved to be the Chinese pair’s day, as they won 13-11 to take the game, the match and the title.

Manav and Manush routed the Egypt-Italy team of Youssef Abdel-Aziz and Carlo Rossi 3-0 in the semi-finals. The quarter-finals were much tougher, with Leo de Nodrest and Jules Rolland of France winning the first two games 11-7, 11-6. Manav and Manush, however, recovered to win the remaining three games, all at 7.