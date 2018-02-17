In the 12th over of India’s chase, Smriti Mandhana played two very similar shots off Raisibe Ntozakhe – lofted drive after coming down the track. The first one was mistimed and went straight to the fielder, Marizanne Kapp at cover, who dropped the catch.

The second found the mark, sailing over the boundary for six. The next ball was hit beyond as well for good measure, bringing up the Indian opener’s half-century in only 37 balls.

This interplay lasted only a few minutes, but is an apt microcosm of India’s nine-wicket win against South Africa in East London. While the Indian players took their chances and pressed their advantage, the Proteas were lacking in all departments.

Here are the biggest talking points from the second Twenty20 International

The opening act

While the target of 143 didn’t look as imposing as the 165 from the first T20, it wasn’t a guaranteed smooth chase with the wicket on the slower side. In fact, this was India’s second highest successful chase.

But the Indian openers Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana showed the immense talent and terrific range they possess, no matter the format, sharing an opening stand of 106 runs. Mandhana hit a blistering 57 off 42 balls while Raj (76 off 61) once again anchored the innings, carrying her bat and scoring her second successive half-century.

But what defined the partnership was how the duo complemented each other to maintain a perfect balance. When Mandhana was attacking, Raj maintained the other end. She was slightly painstaking to start with, but even when her strike rate was below 100, she ensured that the younger southpaw had full license to go big.

This is India's 4th century partnership in T20Is and just the 2nd century stand made by any nation vs South Africa. #SAvIND — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) February 16, 2018

As in the last match, Mandhana was the more aggressive partner and Raj made sure she got the strike consistently. At the end of five over, India were 40 without loss with Raj scoring only 10 (14 balls) of those while her partner was 27 (16 balls). At the halfway stage, Raj had faced more deliveries – 29 off 32 – while Mandhana was on 41 off 28.

Once Mandhana was out in the 15th over it would have been logical to expect the hard-hitting Harmanpreet Kaur to smash the ball around the park. But it was Raj who took over the mantle of hitting.

The Mithali Raj gear

In the 17th over, Moseline Daniels piled on the pressure giving away only four runs and the equation moved to 23 off 18, with Harmanpreet playing out a couple of dot balls. A few more deliveries like this and Proteas could take the game to the wire.

At this point Raj, who was on 54 off 51, stepped up by scoring two boundaries in the next over from Khaka, who had bowled a tight, full line throughout the match. This moment was decisive, taking the equation to 12 off 12 and all but sealing the win.

Raj went on to score two more boundaries, including the winning runs. From 30 off 33 balls to a 48-ball 50 and finishing with 76 off 61, this is the mark of Raj’s caliber, one of the most complete batters in women’s cricket today.

India's @M_Raj03 hits a Women's T20I record fourth consecutive half century, making her T20I high score of 76* to fire India to a nine wicket win and 2-0 series lead in East London!#SAvIND scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/wueWNk1mTP pic.twitter.com/gsW52Bpw9F — ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2018

Used to many firsts by now, she is now the first woman to score four consecutive fifties in T20I cricket, and only the third player internationally after Brendon McCullum and Chris Gayle. How is that for context?

(Side note: Raj already holds the record for most consecutive fifties in One Day Internationals at 7)

Player of the Match for the second straight time, the 35-year-old showed how she can shift gears with ease, even in a format many think she shouldn’t play. This was her highest score in the format, and the way she built her innings is a lesson for any upcoming batter.

Sloppy South Africa

Taking nothing away from the all-round Indian domination, the win was made easier by Proteas sloppy work in the field.

The hosts had taken a beating in the previous match and were looking to respond convincingly, but from the very beginning of the chase, they seemed to lack the energy and missed too many chances.

Both Raj and Mandhana were dropped twice each before they reached their fifties. The fielders also missed a couple of run out opportunities and relatively inexperienced keeper Lizelle Lee let a few runs slip by as well.

A thoroughly professional win by India, who are forging a very promising T20 team. They were, though, aided by a sloppy South Africa on this occasion#SAvIND — Francis Kelly (@_Franciskelly) February 16, 2018

Had they done their basics right, the margin might have been a lot smaller for South Africa. As it stands, they will rue their missed chances as they head to Johannesburg for the third match. As captain Dane van Niekerk has said throughout this series, it is a matter of applying themselves. The Proteas are a strong unit and completely capable of doing much better than this.

New-look Indian bowling-attack

India has always relied on a spin-heavy bowling attack, no matter the country or pitch. In the T20Is, they are going with a lineup quite different from the ones in the ODIs, due to both Jhulan Goswami’s injury and the thought of blooding youngsters in the shortest format.

Thus, the bowling is opened by 18-year-old Pooja Vastrakar with the new ball shared by Shikha Pandey with T20 specialist Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav and another teen newcomer Radha Yadav completing the attack, with a little help from Harmanpreet’s spin.

Although it’s only been a couple of matches, the new-look bowling attack already looks to be clicking. On Friday, they kept the pressure on the Proteas, not letting them run away at any point. A big over was followed by the spinners putting on the brakes. A youngster goes for run, the senior comes and tidies the scoring rate next. Even in the earlier match, had it not been for Chloe Tryon’s ballistic 23 in the last over, India would have had a par score to chase.

Of course the captain’s faith helps, as Harmanpreet has chosen to field in both matches so far. South Africa have a strong batting lineup, but it is Indian spinners who have got the upper hand as of now.

Special mention: Harmanpreet’s stunning, jumping, plucking from air catch to dismiss set looking van Niekerk for 15, and Veda Krishnamurthy’s three, safe catches at the long-on boundary helped Indian bowlers. A stark contrast from South Africa, perhaps the one that made the difference in the end.

The next Twenty20 game will be a double-header ahead of the men’s match on Sunday.