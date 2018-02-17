Kerala Blasters remained in the hunt for a play-off spot after securing a 1-0 win over NorthEast United at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Wes Brown’s first-half strike was enough to give Blasters the win over the ninth-placed team and propped the Blasters up to 24 points, one point shy of Jamshedpur above them, having played a game more than the Tata-owned team.

The Blasters almost opened the scoring in the 20th minute, as Jackichand crossed the ball from the right and it fell to Nirmal Chettri who couldn’t sort his feet out and hit it towards his own goal. Rehenesh jumped high to make a good save.

The ball was still in a dangerous position and Nirmal, in an effort to clear it, could only hit the crossbar again. CK Vineeth following up, could not get a touch to it as the danger was finally averted.

Jackichand Singh then swung in a corner which Wes Brown then headed into the goal to give the Blasters the lead in the 28th minute. It was the former Manchester United man’s first goal of the ISL season.

In the dying minutes of the first half, Maic Sema played Cezario through on the left and the striker looked to place his shot at the far post. Paul Rachubka however, made a good diving save to preserve his team’s advantage.

Lalrindika Ralte went closest for the home team as he was afforded time and space to shoot one with his left. The shot evaded Rachubka, but hit the crossbar as the Blasters had a narrow escape.

Dimitar Berbatov, who then came on for Victor Pulga, set it up for Gudjon Balvinsson inside the box and the Icelandic forward hit it low, only for Rehenesh to save it with his legs.

The Blasters saw the game out for a much-needed away win and have two games left in their bid to make the play-offs. They have a home match against third-placed Chennaiyin before winding up in Bengaluru against the already qualified table-toppers.

NorthEast are now winless in six, and are already out of play-off contention. The Highlanders have drawn a blank in their last four games.